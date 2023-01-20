Nando's trended after they posted a funny video on their Twitter page created by a popular TikTokker

Mzansi said the restaurant chain is using the talented influencer's content to increase their engagement

Tweeps urged Nando's to credit the content creator on their huge platform and to give her financial assistance

Nando's usually gets praised for its funny social media marketing, but people are currently not happy with the brand.

The company posted a video created by @dimakatsoephesia on Twitter and tried to initiate a friendly banter with tweeps.

South Africans replied to the tweet with criticism and said Nando's should not use creators' work without fair compensation.

People started campaigning for Dimakatso and they brought up the fact that she was trying to raise funds to register at the University of Limpopo.

Many urged Nando's to pay her for the video or at least cover her school fees.

Mzansi's comments about Nando's Twitter post

@MaudMaloma posted:

"I hope you run my girl her money for using her content."

@Karabo_Leo707 said:

"Nando's doesn't have to pay for anything. This is not an ad."

@literockstar mentioned:

"Hope you are running her check as we speak."

@khumotings added:

"Le squeezeng in payment ya hae mo budgeteng."

@LutendoMagoro stated:

"Molokeleng mo industry asseblief."

@CherzaKekana wrote:

"Nando's please locate this child and pay her."

@MightyMoe694 mentioned:

"Please help the lady with registration fees. I know this isn't an ad and you'll don't owe her anything, but please help her out."

@thedogzolice added:

"I hope you paid the girl no copyright infringement."

@Woke_Arts said:

"Pay her or it's exploitation."

