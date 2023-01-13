A woman accused one of Nando's restaurant managers of sexual harassment and the company did not take it lightly

Nando's announced the action they took against the manager who was accused of withholding a job unfairly

Online users were impressed with the restaurant chain's decisive action and many were raving about their speed when dealing with the situation

A manager who works at Nando's lost his job over serious allegations. He landed in hot water after one woman took to social media and accused her superior of sexual harassment.

Nando's took it seriously when one of their managers in Limpopo was accused of sexual harassment. Image: SOPA Images /Douglas Graham

Source: Getty Images

People were horrified by the story of blackmail. Nando's caught wind of the accusations and did not hesitate to do something about it.

Nando's makes decision after woman's accusations against Limpopo restaurant manager

A woman, @Monene17263040, shared on Twitter that she lost her job at Nando's for refusing to sleep with the manager. The lady's post detailed that the employee, who manages Groblersdal mall's Nando's, tried his luck and he lost her job.

Nando's responded swiftly on social media. The restaurant chain soon made an announcement saying that they suspended the manager and would conduct an investigation.

South Africans ecstatic about Nando's response to former employee's allegations

South Africans celebrated how quickly Nando's addressed the matter. People were happy to see that the fast-food restaurant was not taking the accusation lightly.

@Matswal_Maserat commented:

"You did well, no wonder you are my favorite restaurant."

@Tindoh2 commented:

"Well done, but investigate thoroughly."

@RetiredRunn commented:

"Very decisive. Brand reputation is key."

@Tee_Mencho commented:

"Reinstate the lady, it's the least y'all can do."

@SibuKoyana commented:

"Good and decisive actions well done. Next time consider managerial rotation to mitigate such."

