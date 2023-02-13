KwaZulu-Nata artists gathered on Florida Road on Monday to pay their last respects to late rapper AKA

The whole country is still shaking after the Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead in full view of his friends on Friday night in Durban

Kwaito legend Tzozo rubbished social media rumours suggesting that some Durban artists were involved in AKA's murder

The creative industry continues to mourn AKA. Supa Mega was shot dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night, 10 February.

On 13 February, artists from the province gathered on Florida Road where the rapper was fatally shot to pay their last respects. The mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda also joined the artists on the day.

Well-wishers and AKA's fans also joined the creative industry to say goodbye to their favourite rapper. The gathering was organised by CCIFSA. The organisation's chair and Kwaito legend Tzozo spoke out against the social media rumours that have attached some Durban artists to the murder.

Musicians such as DJ Tira, Zakwe, Duncan, Qhoshangokwenzakwakhe, Jumbo, Thobekile some actors from Imbewu and Durban Gen joined people who mourned Supa Mega on Monday.

Prince Kaybee remembers AKA's love for cars

Prince Kaybee also took to his timeline to share his thoughts on AKA's love for cars following the rapper's passing. AKA was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

Prince Kaybee reminisced about the day he and AKA took their cars for a spin. On the day, AKA hosted the Hosh hitmaker on his The Braai Show on SABC 1.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee revealed that the Fela In Versace hitmaker is the only one who convinced him to drive a BMW. Prince Kaybee said:

"The only person that made me drive a BMW was @akaworldwide. I was not impressed by that BMW at all. But it was Masekind se BMW so I had to, My MAAT, Forever. But ofcos I made him drive the Mercedes to share some class with my friend, something he was missing in the BMW."

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The ANC politician further said AKA's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

