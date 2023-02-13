Prince Kaybee took to social media to remember AKA's love for cars following his untimely passing on Friday night

AKA was shot dead in front of his friends and many celebs, including Prince Kaybee, have been mourning his death on their timelines

Prince Kaybee shared that AKA is the only one who made him drive a BMW when they went for a drive during the first season of The Braai Show

Prince Kaybee has taken to his timeline to share his thoughts on AKA's love for cars following the rapper's passing. AKA was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

Prince Kaybee reminisced about the day he and AKA took their cars for a spin. On the day, AKA hosted the Hosh hitmaker on his The Braai Show on SABC 1.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee revealed that the Fela In Versace hitmaker is the only one who convinced him to drive a BMW. Prince Kaybee said:

"The only person that made me drive a BMW was @akaworldwide. I was not impressed by that BMW at all. But it was Masekind se BMW so I had to, My MAAT, Forever. But of cos I made him drive the Mercedes to share some class with my friend, something he was missing in the BMW."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee

Peeps took to Prince Kaybee's comment section to share their thoughts on his comments. Many said they also remember how AKA loved his BMWs.

@KiidBlunt wrote:

"He’s The First Person I Saw With An i8, I Knew I Had To Get One After I Saw His. Even If It’s 10 Years Later I’ll Still Get One. He Looked Like A Big Dawg In It, That Image Is Forever Embedded On Me. An Influential Dude For Sure ."

@JondaSandile commented:

"He will be missed indeed man!!"

@shepherd_ncube7 said:

"I never understood why he loved BMWs, if the man pulled up with his entire fleet, you would think it’s the President."

@MuziNgc wrote:

"Sad thing is there will never be a coloured oke like him .none..he is irreplaceable..one that would date across colour lines (black) at that level of success..and just realized almost all his friends were black. Rest in peace Mega."

@Pebolz9 commented:

"Man, I always had a dream of when I buy a BMW 340i. I'll tag AKA while doing his dance next to my beamer."

@RamaileChoeu wrote:

"Still remember you gentlemen having some good conversation on The Braai Show episode in December."

@bra_sipho added:

"Lost a Legend.... My grandmother is 86 and she told me she's heartbroken cos she liked his music."

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The ANC politician further said AKA's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

