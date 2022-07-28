Grootman has been trending for the wrong reasons after his former friend Sbelo Nxumalo started exposing him on social media

Screenshots from Nxumalo's Instagram account in which he claims Grootman is an abuser have gone viral

Netizens are taking to social media to express their thoughts on Nxumalo's claims about the Forex trader

Themba Selahle, also known as Gootman, has come under fire after his ex-friend Sabelo Nxumalo shared screenshots of serious allegations.

Grootman's friend Sabelo has come out claiming he's an abuser. Image: @sabelonxumalo_ @xo_grootman_sa

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, took to Twitter and posted screenshots from Grootman's friend exposing his previous allegations. Sabelo has written lengthy paragraphs accusing the forex trader of manipulation. Nxumalo claimed Grootman impregnated a varsity student and then abandoned her to pursue another woman.

"Let's tell them how much of an insecure woman abuser you are! Your baby mama Thabi used to go through a lot during times she was supposed to study and just be a student. You used to beat that poor girl every week because of your own insecurities," said the ex-friend in one of the screemshots

Nxumalo left no skeleton covered. According to ZAlebs, the ex-friend claimed Grootman staged his own kidnapping in order to defraud his parents.

"Sabelo Nxumalo says Grootman faked his own kidnapping in order to scam money from his parents," continued the ex-friend.

Musa Khawula has posted the following screenshots on Twitter:

Netizens' reactions to Grootman's dirty laundry being exposed

@IcebergDru said:

"I will never feel sorry for any Girl that dates for money, material things. I'm not against dating rich Guys. But most of the time these Man are very controlling, have multiple Girlfriends because they can afford to shower them with gifts. They hardly have 1 Girlfriend"

@sirboring_26 shared

"A life built on deceit and theft. It's either jail or you are buried by your friends."

@Shes_fair commented:

"Okay so he knew that he’s an abuser and he’s only sharing this information because they now don’t get along? Mmm..."

@MaabuleM wrote:

"But Sabelo shouldn't have mentioned Grootman's parents in all of this. I just hope everyone who was scammed recovers their money."

@Amazing18508852 also said:

"Another bro running to social media to expose another man’s business? Nah bro y’all speak nicely and if y’all have a fallout go your different ways, this Sabelo here is the same like Grootman hence they used to be friends. Real men don’t run their mouth."

@ZaneleMofokeng3 added:

"I knew there was something wrong with this guy when he got into a car accident and went live on IG to show his followers that he just got into an accident."

Grootman under fire for allegedly defrauding people, Mzansi warned against doing business with him

Briefly News previously reported that popular media personality Themba Selahle also known as Grootman is under fire from authorities. The influencer is allegedly swindling people of their hard-earned cash by promising them large sums of money.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued a stern warning telling South Africans to stop doing business with the social media influencer.

According to ZAlebs, the government department stated that not only is Grootman promising people large sums of money, but he is also not a registered Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services provider in South Africa.

