Gomora is trending on the timeline after this week's lit episodes saw Gugu run away from her home as her grandparents want to take her back to KZN

They had travelled to Jozi for the will reading after her father, Phumlani, died and left her a huge sum of money

After watching all the drama, the viewers of the show took to social media to react to the telenovela's latest storyline

The current storyline of Gomora has set tongues wagging on the timeline. The viewers of the show shared mixed views following this week's episodes of the telenovela.

Gugu's grandparents want her back in KZN after her late dad, Phumlani, left her money. Image: @velilemakhoba

Source: Instagram

Gugu's name is trending high after her late father, Phumlani, left her a huge sum of money. Gugu, played by Velile Makhoba, has run away from home after her grandparents from KZN want her back home after the reading her late father's will.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to react to the drama after Gugu ran away to hide from her grandparents who want to take her back to KZN after seeing all the money the schoolgirl has.

@motho00 wrote:

"I hate it when writers take us for fools, Gugu was kidnapped by Sizwe for days on end being tied up now, nou jikijiki she runs to him to go hide?.hare ditlatla bathong!

@afterglowxxxx commented:

"Phumlani really loved Gugu even though she wasn't his biological daughter. A man that stepped up."

@Phemelo said:

"The reading of Phumlani's will was off. It's as if though he wrote the will posthumously. How did he know that Gugu would become Mam' Sonto's ward? How did he know he was going to die and that it would be over Thati and Melusi? Not well thought out."

@ndailenoshisho wrote:

"Why in the first place is Gugu staying with mamSonto?"

@daph_ey added:

"Mbongeni. If I remember the storyline well, he had her with another woman whilst he was with Thati. Phumlani claimed Gugu as his daughter.

Moshe Ndiki gatecrashes Gomora set

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took his 'hate' for Zola Xaluva's character in Gomora to another level.

The bubbly TV host gatecrashed the set of Gomora just to confront Zola's character named Melusi in person. Moshe captured the hilarious moment on camera.

The star took to social media to post the video of the hilarious moment. In the clip, Melusi was baed-up with his boo in bed when Moshe appeared from nowhere to attack him.

