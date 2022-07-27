Gcina Mkhize has taken to Instagram to reveal that she has been added to the cast of e.tv's Imbewu: The Seed

Gcina will make her first appearance on the show on 29 July, with her character set to spice things up on the popular drama

Viewers of Imbewu have flooded her comments section with messages of congratulations and fond memories, as they have missed seeing the actress on television

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Gcina Mkhize has been cast in the popular e.tv drama Imbewu: The Seed. This follows the cancellation of her previous show, Isibaya.

Gcina Mkhize has announced that she will be joining the popular soapie 'Imbewu: The Seed'. Image: @gcinagrace

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs claims that she will make her debut on 29 July. The award-winning actress' character will add drama and depth to the plot. ZAlebs further reports that she will play Nozi, a witness to a hit-and-run involving Zithulele and Sibongile. Unfortunately, the hit-and-run leaves a dead body behind. Nozi will then begin blackmailing Zithulele with the evidence in exchange for money.

Gcina shared the following on Instagram:

According to ZAlebs, Gcina joins the show, while Brenda Mhlongo, who played KaMadonsela, leaves. Brenda was recently in the news for choking a producer on set, which was confirmed by Sunday World. Sources told Sunday World that things are tense on set now that new management has taken over.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Imbewu: The Seed viewers excited to welcome Gcina Mkhize

@samukele_mkhize said:

"Congratulations! Sis’G you finally going home!!! "

@thabisoyolwa wrote:

"What God is Good can't W8 to see you @gcinagrace kuzobamnndi"

@mballi_m posted:

"Wena Wakithi it’s people like you who inspire upcoming actresses like us to do more. I’ve been waiting for you to come back to our screens. I love this and congratulations.❤️"

@boithapelo_m shared:

"Owwww, at last, I so missed your face on the screen."

"They never disappoint": Mzansi raves about The Queen Season 6 finale

Briefly News previously reported that The Queen viewers couldn't get enough of the season 6 finale. Fans got the content they signed for with the intriguing drama.

Social media users headed to the streets to rave about how the closing episode for the sixth season was well executed. Mzansi feels the show lived up to expectations, and they gave the cast and crew their flowers.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News