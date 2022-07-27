Mnakwethu , the reality show, is on everyone's minds after yet another intense episode that topped trends

The Mzansi Magic reality show has been talked about ever since its latest season began, eliciting mixed reactions from netizens

Netizens have expressed their feelings about the wives who've appeared in this season so far, and they seem impressed

Mnakwethu is a Mzansi Magic reality show that was created to help polygamous men break the news to their wives. Musa Mseleku, the host and polygamist, follows different men to help them deliver the news. However, Season 3 has received a lot of negative attention online.

'Mnakwethu' Viewers react to the latest episode after a wife posed necessary questions to her husband. Image @MrThizozo/Twitter and @musamseleku/Instagram

The show's Season 3 has dominated trends since its premiere, but it has all been negative publicity. Viewers of the show slammed the show's host, Musa Mseleku, for his approach to dealing with the first wives. Netizens have even dubbed him "the face of heartbreak."

The wives this season are not having it with Musa's techniques. They've begun to question their husbands' morals. In yesterday's episode, a woman questioned her husband's underlying motives for wanting to marry a 21-year-old woman. According to the husband, they've been dating since the girl was in high school. @AndileFumbatha1 shared the following on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps are impressed with Season 3's wives. Some reacted by saying:

@SthembiD said:

"These first wives this season... #Mnakwethu"

@Nqobile_Cheezie wrote:

"The first wives ain't having it this season #Mnakwethu"

@SiweehKay shared:

"Abo mamkhulu ba this season are making me happy ❤❤ So far it's 3-0 They are not backing down. #Mnakwethu"

@Aluta_Continua6 posted:

"The one thing I love about this season is how these women put their feet down. They don't take nonsense. #Mnakwethu"

@AndileFumbatha1 also said:

"#Mnakwethu The first wife doesn't play yooh and honestly she is a school child and young also..."

@milliselale added:

"This season of #Mnakwethu is so beautiful to watch.. Coz the ladies are choosing themselves.. And I love it for them."

Mnakwethu host Musa Mseleku under fire, viewers claim he's "selfish" and "insensitive" to the wives

Briefly News previously reported that Mnakwethu viewers have reached their breaking point in the latest episode of the show, and as expected, the host, Musa Mseleku, is taking the brunt of the criticism.

Viewers of the reality show, which focuses on helping men break the news to their current partners that they want to start a polygamous relationship, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the show. The viewers have criticised Musa Mseleku for his "insensitive" method of telling the existing wives the news.

