Mnakwethu , a reality show about polygamy, has been trending due to its negative attitude toward the women on the show

Musa Mseleku, the show's host, is taking all of the criticism from viewers who have been complaining about the show since its inception

Mseleku has four wives, so he is no stranger to polygamy, but viewers claim his approach in the show appears to be unfamiliar with the concept

Mnakwethu viewers have reached their breaking point in the latest episode of the show, and as expected, the host Musa Mseleku is taking the brunt of the criticism.

Viewers of the reality show, which focuses on helping men break the news to their current partners that they want to start a polygamous relationship, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the show. The viewers have criticised Musa Mseleku for his "insensitive" method of telling the existing wives the news.

Musa has been dubbed the "face of heartbreak" by viewers, who have seen no improvement in how he delivers the news and the way forward for the couples who appear on the show. According to TimesLIVE, the show has previously trended for its demeaning approach, with viewers demanding a more respectful approach to the issues at hand.

More viewers took to social media to criticise the show and Musa, who has four wives and is no stranger to polygamy, saying:

@SaMm_Iy_Am said:

"Personally, if Mseleku walks into my house, I am walking out. There is nothing to talk about and I wanna hear nothing! #Mnakwethu"

@seanrammalo shared:

I think Mseleku has unresolved issues or he hates women. A woman is in pain and he is smiling. Noo this show must end period #Mnakwethu

@Nunu32009085 wrote:

Wives should buy sjamboks, and not ask twice when that pandemic called Mseleku walks in. #Mnakwethu

@nkonkii_s posted:

One thing about Mseleku, hell portray the husband as the victim every time without fail #Mnakwethu

@DoritsBubba added:

Mseleku will say a man doesn't have valid reasons for sthembu and still go, make her cry, continue and persist on bringing the girlfriend around. #Mnakwethu

