Viewers of the polygamy themed reality television show Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? are airing their views on some characters on the show

Peeps took to social media after Wednesday's episode to reveal that they were disturbed by Dulas' behaviour

Many fans showed concerns about how Dulas continues to get more women and how he sometimes maltreats them

Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? star Dulas Magubane has made a name for himself as a womanizer on the show. Although the reality TV show is polygamy themed, Dulas' behaviour has left social media divided.

The reality TV star has lost his popularity among viewers of the show as many keep wondering how he manages to get such beautiful women. Others even suggested that Dulas uses traditional herbs or muthi to lure the women into loving him.

Following Wednesday's episode, Dulas topped Twitter trends as peeps shared their opinions on him and his ever-growing list of women.

@lbrtnmmth wrote:

"Why are these women with Dulas? yoh ha’ah he’s actively showing them he doesn’t care about them or respect them bandla"

@DlaminiLaura commented:

"Ai this Dulas guy, what do these women see in him vele? He is trying too hard to make himself a traditional man but wapalwa, he's a disgrace shame. I can't stand him, he expects the women to be 100% yet yena uyenza amanyala MXM #MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter"

@halalisanix added:

"Dulas' situation just proves that women can be fucking stupid. The way they glorify Lobola is embarrassing."

@Ginger_Lii wrote:

"And every week, we will ask what do these women see in Dulas, and we will never know the answer."

