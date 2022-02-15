Thobile Mseleku is the new addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban but with her rural background, fans don't think she will fit it

The star was dragged by viewers when she arrived at her event in a cheap car and also because her house is not glamorous enough

Unbothered by the trolls MaKhumalo said she is proud of her rural background and will not live a fake life to impress anyone

Reality TV star Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku got dragged for her house by Real House Wives of Durban viewers. The TV star who is popular for her role in the Mzansi Magic's reality series Uthando Nesthembu where she stars with her husband Musa Mseleku and co-wives said she will not live a fake life to impress #RHOD viewers.

MaKhumalo was dragged following the episode that aired Thursday night. Peeps noted that her house does not compare to other cast mates' houses that exudes elegance and a lavish lifestyle. Fans were also not impressed when she arrived at the event she had organised with a Toyota vehicle, while others showed up in high-end luxurious cars.

Responding to the negative comments, MaKhumalo said she will not live a fake lifestyle to impress the viewers. Speaking to Drum Magazine, Thobile said it would also be misleading if she has a new house on the show when everyone knows that she is from Umzumbe. She said:

"If you know MaKhumalo then you'd know that she is someone from the rural areas. So, it was going to be misleading to find MaKhumalo, watching her for the first time on a new show, now you find her at a new house and not in Umzumbe."

Makhumalo also added that the criticism from the fans did not bother her because she knows where she came from and the accomplishments she has been able to achieve despite her rural background.

"It is one thing that I pride myself with to be someone who comes from 'deep rural' but made it to the urban areas and was able to mingle with people who are assumed to be from very high standards," she stated.

According to ZAlebs, Thobile recently moved to Durban due to work commitments. The publication further notes that producers of the show never worried whether or not MaKhumalo would fit in as they wanted someone who could live a rural and urban lifestyle simultaneously.

"The producers of the show wanted that aspect of a women from the rural areas who is able to live both the life of the urban as well as that of the rural areas", she said.

She also added that if the producers only wanted to portray her urban life, she would not agree to it because she is deeply in love with her roots.

The reality TV star went on to say that she is very content with her life and no one, not even social media trolls would 'change the way I look at myself.'

'The Real Housewives of Durban' viewers react to the shady moments during MaKhumalo's gathering

Briefly News also reported that Thobile Khumalo has officially joined the ladies on The Real Housewives of Durban. To kick off her first episode, MaKhumalo sent out an anonymous invitation to a black-tie event. Viewers were fully entertained by the shady moments and took to social media to react.

Musa Mseleku and his wife Thobile were the highlight of this week's episode of the Real Housewives of Durban. MaKhumalo caused quite a stir when she sent out an anonymous invitation to a black-tie event that instructed the ladies to bring their husbands.

After a whole episode of waiting to see the mysterious host, the ladies finally were introduced to Thobile and Musa. Their reactions were rather underwhelming and tweeps have taken note. Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

@Mphossible said:

"But wait, these ladies are shady AF for being shocked as to who's hosting... angithi the promo poster had all of them okanye do they photoshop them together? So they go into the new season not knowing who's there? Please explain."

