Thobile Khumalo has hosted her debut event on The Real Housewives of Durban and the reality star hosted an elegant black-tie event

The event was met with controversy when MaKhumalo requested that the ladies bring their husbands along to the party

Knowing that some ladies struggled for a date, netizens are reacting to some of the spicy moments from this week's episode

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thobile Khumalo has officially joined the ladies on The Real Housewives of Durban. To kick off her first episode, MaKhumalo sent out an anonymous invitation to a black-tie event. Viewers were fully entertained by the shady moments and took to social media to react.

MaKhumalo has made her ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ debut and viewers are reacting. Image: @thobilek

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku and his wife Thobile were the highlight of this week's episode of the Real Housewives of Durban. MaKhumalo caused quite a stir when she sent out an anonymous invitation to a black-tie event that instructed the ladies to bring their husbands.

After a whole episode of waiting to see the mysterious host, the ladies finally were introduced to Thobile and Musa. Their reactions were rather underwhelming and tweeps have taken note. Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Mphossible said:

"But wait, these ladies are shady AF for being shocked as to who's hosting... angithi the promo poster had all of them okanye do they photoshop them together? So they go into the new season not knowing who's there? Please explain."

@Tswanelo_L tweeted:

"One thing about Musa Mseleku, he will make sure that he speaks about isthembu, every chance he gets."

@Bhekithembaz wrote:

"Mseleku should sit this one out, we need to see HOUSEWIVES: (Thobile 'MaKhumalo' ) & other ladies enjoying their lives. I don't see the need for indoda addressing other people's wives in a show that it's cast is 100% women. He must open 'Real Husbands of Durban'."

MaKhumalo is booked and busy with reality shows. News24 reports that Mseleku's wives have their own talk show called Igumbi Lamakhosikazi where they have open conversations about the realities of marriage.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi 1st episode airs without Mangwabe, rumours flare about marital status with Mseleku

Briefly News reported that the Mseleku wives are back with a new show, where they will engage viewers in some tough conversations about marriage.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi aired last night and peeps could not help but notice that one person was missing from the group.

Considering how the last season of the polygamist reality show ended between Mbali and Musa, fans couldn't help but speculate.

Source: Briefly News