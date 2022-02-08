The famous wives from uThando Nesthembu have come together to create a new talk show called Igumbi Lamakhokazi

The sister wives hope to create a safe haven for couples to discuss intense marital issues such as polygamy, intimacy and more

The first episode aired without Mangwabe, leading fans to begin speculating whether or not Mbali and Mseleku are on good terms

The Mseleku wives are back with a new show, where they will engage viewers in some tough conversations about marriage. Igumbi Lamakhosikazi aired last night and peeps could not help but notice that one person was missing from the group.

Considering how the last season of the polygamist reality show ended between Mbali and Musa, fans couldn't help but speculate.

‘Igumbi Lamakhosikazi’ aired without Mangwabe, causing the rumour mill to start churning. Image: @uthandonesithembu

The uThando Nesthembu gang has scored another show where the polygamist family will sit in a panel and bounce thoughts and opinions about marriage. News24 reports that Musa Mseleku's wives are taking after him, who already has another reality show called Mnakwethu where helps men propose polygamy to their partners.

Last night saw the airing of the much anticipated first episode of Igumbi Lamakhosikazi and all of the wives were there, except for MaNgwabe. Macele, Mayeni and Makhumalo did not touch on the topic of her absence but the peeps on Twitter did not hesitate to bring it up.

@AvorySkye tweeted:

"Did MaNgwabe really leave Musa? Aibo let the new season of #UthandoNesthembu begin now. I want answers. What happened?"

@OfentseShezi said:

"Maybe Mangwabe is pregnant or she is working nje that’s why she isn’t on that show with her sister wives. Why are y’all concluding that she left Mseleku nithanda idrama Nina."

@Sne_Blose wrote:

"Mangwabe not being part of this circus? Love it."

@siphumelele_Om replied:

"Mbali was like “not me, y’all be safe tho”

