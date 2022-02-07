Didintle Khunou has shared that she enjoys exploring her mean side through her character of Lerato in 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right

The star shared that Lerato is an ambitious journalist who doesn't care who she hurts along the way as long as she gets what she wants

The romantic comedy aired for the first time on SABC 1 on Sunday night and peeps who watched it seemed to be impressed

Actress Didintle Khunou has shared that she enjoys exploring her mean side through her character, Lerato. Didintle is one of the stars who are part of the star-studded cast of 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right.

‘13 Weeks to Find Mr Right’ Star Didintle Khunou plays the role of Lerato in thenew romcom. Image: @didintle_khunou

The highly-anticipated romcom made its debut on SABC 1 on Sunday night, 6 February. In a recent interview, the thespian shared that Lerato is an ambitious journalist who will even sabotage her colleagues just to climb up the corporate ladder.

Didintle shared that Lerato is in competition with Nkuli in the sho for a junior editor job, reports TshisaLIVE.

"Lerato takes up every opportunity to bring her down and challenge her. She's quite a mean girl and I really enjoyed milking the meanness out of every performance."

In a recent Instagram post, Didintle asked her followers if they were ready for some feel good, witty and top tier comedy. She added:

"Award winning creator of ‘How To Ruin Christmas’, ‘Seriously Single’ & ‘Farewell Ella Bella’, Lwazi Mvusi @lwazimvusi has made yet another romcom banger."

Peeps took to her comment section on the photo and video sharing app to react to the teaser of the show she posted.

Mzansi viewers share first impressions of '13 Weeks To Find Mr Right'

In related news, Briefly News reported that SABC 1’s highly anticipated rom-com show, 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right, finally hit Mzansi’s TV screens on Sunday night and tweeps are making their opinions about it known. It seems most of SA enjoyed the broadcast and loved seeing new talent more.

Peeps who tuned in to watch the first episode of the series seemed generally impressed by what the new show had on offer. Many of the series’ actors also hopped onto the socials to discuss thoughts on the premiere.

Lead actor Bonko Khoza shared that he was overwhelmed by the positive response after the first episode. His leading lady, actress Didintle Khunou even hosted a Twitter space for fans to chat to her before the show aired.

