The first episode of the new SABC 1 romantic comedy series 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right aired last night and netizens who caught up are sharing their thoughts concerning the show

Plenty of the actors from the fresh production also hopped onto their social media accounts to interact with viewers who tuned in, sharing their excitement for the first broadcast

Fans shared impressed reactions to the up and coming talent that has been included in the show, with many commending Bonko Khoza and Didintle Khunou’s performances

SABC 1’s highly anticipated rom-com show, 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right, finally hit Mzansi’s TV screens last night and tweeps are making their opinions about it known. It seems most of SA enjoyed the broadcast and loved seeing new talent more.

Didintle Khunou and Bonko Khoza left SA impressed with their episode 1 performances on '13 Weeks To Find Mr Right'.



Peeps who tuned in to watch the first episode of the series seemed generally impressed by what the new show had on offer. Many of the series’ actors also hopped onto the socials to discuss thoughts on the premiere.

Lead actor Bonko Khoza shared that he was overwhelmed by the positive response after the first episode. His leading lady, actress Didintle Khunou even hosted a Twitter space for fans to chat to her before the show aired.

Take a look at some of the standout moments that viewers saw fit to tweet about from the show.

@ndwandwe1812 confessed:

“Did I not scream when I saw Bonko?”

@nokuthula_tgwtg asked:

“Who else is watching #13weeksSABC1 with me? S/O to @Didi_Khunou you're my entire crush”

@OfficialBongile wrote:

“I missed the times when TV shows had a full-on title sequence”

