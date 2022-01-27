The creative producer of 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right has shared more details about the upcoming SABC 1 rom-com

Penguin Films creative Roberta Durrant said viewers can expect exciting characters, refreshing comedy and relatable stories on the show

The Wife's Bonko Khoza and actress Kea Zawadi are some of the stars that will bring the show's characters to life

The creative producer of 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right has opened about about what peeps should expect on the 13-part series. Penguin Films producer Roberta Durrant shared more details about the SABC 1 rom-com series.

Bonko Khoza leads the 13-part ‘13 Weeks to Find Mr Right’. Image: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

The show is led by Bonko Khoza who is currently hot property when it comes to acting. He is the lead actor in the trending Showmax show, The Wife. Bonko portrays the character of Zakhele in the new series.

According to ZAlebs, actress Kea Zawadi plays the role of Nkuli in the upcoming programme. Roberta shared that the story is "extremely relatable". She said fans can expect a refreshing and eccentric take on rom-com series.

Roberta added that the viewers can expect exciting characters that are brought to life by talented local thespians.

