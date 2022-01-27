The viewers of The Wife have expressed their happiness after Hlomu cheated on her hubby on the latest episode of the telenovela

The fans took to social media to rejoice after Hlomu cheated with her ex because her hubby Mqhele has not been treating her well lately

Other peeps said Hlomu, a character played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela, deserves to be happy after going through the most at the hands of Mqhele

The Wife viewers have taken to social media to applaud Hlomu for cheating on her abusive hubby, Mqhele. The fans of the epic Showmax telenovela were reacting to the latest episodes which dropped on Thursday, 27 January.

‘The Wife’ fans have rejoiced over Hlomu’s cheating ways. Image: @mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Hlomu, a role played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela, cheated on his boo with her ex-lover. The show's viewers said she deserves to be happy because Mqhele has not been treating her well lately.

The Wife has been trending high on Twitter since Showmax released the three new episodes. Peeps expressed that they're here for Hlomu's sneaky ways.

@sayparty1 wrote:

"Hlomu said 'istress se ndoda si khishwa ngeny’indoda' and you know what?! I’m happy for her!! She deserves it!"

@tandOorh said:

"Hlomu took one for the team."

@miss_cynth commented:

"I'm not condoning what Hlomu is doing, but she is way better with the busy Doctor than she is with this abusive Mqhele!!"

@MichShoxen wrote:

"I'm here for Hlomu cheating on that abusive man."

@ohk_naomi said:

"So proud of Hlomu."

@masoso_langa added:

"I don't even condone cheating neh, but I'm happy for Hlomu."

Khanyi Mbau makes first appearance on 'The Wife'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau recently made her much-anticipated debut on The Wife. The reality TV star was applauded for the way she slayed the scene she appeared in on Thursday, 13 January.

The actress portrays the character of Zandile. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the telenovela and Khanyi Mbau stole the hearts of many South Africans.

Peeps went cray-cray over her acting skills. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her scene. @__reefa__ wrote:

"The few seconds of Zandile we got were enough to confirm that Khanyi is going to kill that role."

Source: Briefly News