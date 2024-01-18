Somizi Mhlongo's daughter is set to star in an upcoming Netflix crime drama

Bahumi Mhlongo is reportedly joining the cast of a series called Soon Comes Night

The actress' new role received mixed reactions from netizens

Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter, Bahumi, has bagged a role in an upcoming Netflix crime drama, ‘Soon Comes Night.’ Images: Bahumi_Mhlongo

Source: Twitter

Somizi Mhlongo's daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, is said to be joining the cast of an upcoming Netflix series. The Umbuso actress is set to star in Soon Comes Night, a crime drama, as a journalist. Mzansi cheered Bahumi on for her new role, while others threw shade at her acting skills.

Bahumi Mhlongo bags new acting role

New year, new role, our girl Bahumi Mhlongo is off to a great start! Coming from her stint on Grown Woman, the actress is setting her sights on something different - a crime drama.

According to a post by entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, Bahumi is set to star in a Netflix series called Soon Comes Night, where she'll portray the character of Lesedi, a young journalist:

"Mhlongo plays the character of a young, fearless Sowetan journalist called Lesedi, in the new crime drama 'Soon Comes Night.'"

Mzansi weighs in on Bahumi Mhlongo's new role

Netizens congratulated Bahumi on her new role, and can't wait to see her in action:

NabelaBilankulu praised Bahumi:

"Bahumi is so brilliant, glad to see her taking her craft so seriously. I like her."

umashinga was happy:

"Enjoyed her performance on 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles,' so I'll definitely be tuning in."

caramel_brownie said:

"Love her. She has a beautiful aura and is going places, beyond blessed!"

_FentseM posted:

"Happy that she's getting more acting gigs because she really is a good actress."

On the other hand, some netizens critiqued Bahumi's skills as an actress:

I_am_Bucie wasn't impressed:

"She’s a terrible actress judging from the few shows I’ve seen her in."

tiddo_deep said:

"She's terrible, by the way."

KZN_za wrote:

"It helps a lot to have famous parents! Things just flow."

Palesa_Rosegold posted:

"She sucked playing Lobo Mathosa."

Buhle Samuels announces Nollywood role

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Buhle Samuels announcing her new role in an upcoming Nollywood film.

The Muvhango actress is set to star in All's Fair in Love, and received warm congratulatory messages from fans and peers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News