Sannah Mchunu is currently giving the performance of her life on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora and fans are giving her props

Mchunu's character Zodwa is currently going through an acholic relapse after being sober for the past few years

Viewers of the show have taken to social media to let Sannah know that she is absolutely killing her part on the show

One thing about Gomora is that it never fails to make viewers feel real emotions. Zodwa is on an alcohol binge that has really changed her character for the worst. As fans watch Zodwa throw her sobriety away, the people are making sure to let Sannah Mchunu know that she is doing a great job.

Drunken Zodwa has been making some unfavourable decisions lately and Teddy will no longer stand for it. At the peak of her binge, Zodwa made the decision to throw Sbongile out of the house. Big brother Teddy has brought Sbosh back home, resulting in a physical showdown.

Zodwa's drunken antics have surely stolen to show over the last few episodes. The South African reports that things are only going to get worse as she takes her revenge on Teddy and Sbongile.

Twitter flooded with reactions from viewers as they shared their opinions on the never-ending drama of Gomora. While many would have expected some Zodwa slander, the character was trending as peeps took a moment to appreciate the talent that is Sannah Mchunu.

@joy_zelda wrote:

"Zodwa is killing this drunken character. WOW I stan harder."

@AusiNice tweeted:

"Ya no Zodwa ke starring. Her acting is TOP TIER!!! Gomora's finest gem."

@RealSMahlomuza said:

"Mzozozo can really act! She's definitely one of a kind."

@afterglowxxxxx added:

"Zodwa is currently carrying this show on her shoulders."

