Sannah Mchunu who plays Zodwa on Gomora has opened up about how much Israel Masteke- Zulu's character meant for her in her personal life

Israel aka Don Buthelezi recently left the show after Sannah's character shot and killed him to protect Ntokozo and Teddy from his gangster ways

Sannah has opened up about getting to use her on-screen relationship with Israel to heal past wounds from her ex-husband

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actress Sannah Mchunu has shared that the reason she played the emotions between Zodwa and Don on Gomora so well is that she has been through it all before. The actress expressed so much gratitude towards Israel Masteke-Zulu for helping her heal.

‘Gomora’ star Sannah Mchunu says Zodwa's relationship with Don is all too familiar for her. Image: @sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Gomora viewers were shocked when Zodwa pulled the trigger and ended Don's reign of terror. The two have had a rather tumultuous relationship but when he was about to hurt two kids close to Zodwa's heart, she thought enough is enough.

My Virgo reports that Sannah and Israel's on-screen relationship meant so much to the actress. Sannah opened about her husband leaving her to raise her two small children alone, just like Don left Zodwa to raise Teddy on her own.

Sannah says that in her personal experience, she never got to ask questions or have the necessary answers to heal. When Israel joined the show, she did not expect being on Gomora to become a healing experience. The actress says that she was given the opportunity to close old wounds. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I was married but it ended in tears when my husband dumped me the same way Don dumped Zodwa."

Daily Sun reported that even though Don has only been off-screen for a few days, Sannah already misses having him on the show. She took to Instagram to pen him a sweet message to let him know just how impactful the character of Don was.

‘Gomora’s’ Israel Matseke-Zulu humbly divulges he's leaving the show to give others a chance

Briefly News reported that the on-point Mzansi actor Israel Matseke-Zulu is leaving Gomora and fans cannot even process this information.

Playing the lit role of a gangster called ‘Don’, Israel kept peeps glued to the screen during his jaw-dropping antics. His presence is definitely going to be missed.

Speaking to Sunday World, Israel revealed that the reason he is leaving the show is not by choice. “Yes am leaving. My contract was not renewed,” the actor said.

Source: Briefly.co.za