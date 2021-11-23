Former Scandal! star Sivenathi Mabuya took a much-needed break from filming and also a sho't left to a stunning resort

The star had just announced her exit from the popular telenovela when she decided to spoil herself with the fresh getaway

The actress took to social media recently to share the beautiful snaps she captured while she was on vacation

Former Scandal! actress Sivenathi Mabuya blessed herself with an awesome vacation after her exit from the popular telenovela. The star decided to use her free time to spoil herself to a much-deserved getaway after being on the show for four years.

Sivenathi, who played the role of Xolile in the show, had been busy filming for the past four years and used the opportunity to getaway from the busy city of Jozi just to be around nature and the ocean.

Sivenathi took to her official Instagram page to share snaps she took while on holiday a while back. Briefly News compiled some of the beautiful pics the star shared on her timeline below:

Sivenathi Mabuya confirms her exit from Scandal!

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Sivenathi Mabuya revealed that her time on the drama-packed Mzansi series came to an end recently. Having played the role of Xolile for four years, Sivenathi felt it was time to move on and expand her career.

Confirming her exit from the show, Sivenathi expressed her gratitude for her time on the show, reported TimesLIVE.

Sivenathi’s character was seen out on Friday, 3 September 2021, and fans did not even see it coming. Having had to wait to say something, Sivenathi had mixed emotions now that it is all out.

Sharing a very emotional post, filled with gratitude and pride, Sivenathi wished her character Xolile farewell. Sivenathi was eternally grateful to her fans and her Scandal! fam.

“Thank you for the love, support and recognition. These past 4years have been magical… it was an absolute honour to play this character and to be a part of many family’s lives/homes in this country.”

