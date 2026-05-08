Reality TV star Amahle Biyela, Mpumelelo Mseleku’s wife, celebrated a major academic achievement

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, 7 May 2026, Biyela shared photos and a heartfelt caption

Mpumelelo Mseleku quietly acknowledged the milestone, while social media users congratulated Amahle and praised her achievement and appearance

Mpumelelo Mseleku’s wife, Amahle Biyela, celebrated a major academic milestone. Image: amahle_mgazi

Source: Instagram

Halala! Mpumelelo Mseleku’s wife, Amahle Biyela, has graduated with a degree.

This comes just over a month after Amahle Biyela’s sister-in-law, Abongwe Mseleku, graduated and celebrated the occasion with a post that drew attention for seemingly shading her father. popular polygamist Musa Mseleku.

Despite the chaos that has been Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9, the Mseleku household has another reason to celebrate after one of their own graduated.

On Thursday, 8 May 2026, Amahle Biyela took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her graduation. She shared several photos of herself in her graduation gown while holding a bouquet. The post was captioned:

“Konke kungumusa (It’s all God's grace)”

See the photos below:

While Amahle Biyela did not share many details regarding her graduation, this publication was able to establish that she graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. It is unclear what degree she graduated with.

On Thursday, the University of KwaZulu-Natal shared a photo of Amahle and other graduates on its official Instagram account. The academic institution celebrated the graduates with a caption that read:

“Abaholi bethu bakusasa. Siyanibongela! Ikusasa liqhakazile kulaba abaphumelele namuhla. 🤗😍(Our future leaders. Congratulations! The future is bright for those who graduated today). 🤗😍”

See the post below:

Amahle Biyela’s husband, Mpumelelo ‘Sbindi’ Mseleku, celebrated her graduation low-key. On Friday, 8 May, he shared the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s post on his Instagram stories.

See the screenshot below:

Mpumelelo Mseleku celebrated his wife's academic achievement. Image: amahle_mgazi

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Amahle Biyela's graduation

In the comments beneath Amahle Biyela’s celebratory post, social media users expressed congratulatory messages. Her sister-wife, Tirelo Kale, was also mentioned in the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

thando_mduvana remarked:

“Gogo Flo is rejoicing 👏”

sbo_nokuhle_ gushed:

“Congratulations, Amahle. You look so beautiful 🍾🥂💐”

cedric_house1 shaded:

"With all this education esthenjini (changes what?). 🙈"

bbbbbbnn7890 applauded:

“Mamkhulu we country 😍😍😍❤️❤️Graduated on record time🎉🥳👏🏼🥂🍾🎓🎓🎓congratulations! And you are only 21! uNkulunkulu akugcine bakithi😢😍akubusise ngakhokonke okufisayo empilweni. We’re proud of you as a county🍾🙏🏼”

miss_maseko12 remarked:

“I wish you were MaCele's immediate daughter-in-law because 🙌🔥👏”

khutso8395 advised:

“Congratulations, please get yourself an educated man like yourself.”

tadiakhumalo07 said:

“@sbindi_mseleku ingoduso ka Sbindi😍, she's the first wife for a reason. We now see your vision 🔥🙌 Congratulations Mabiyela🎉 @amahle_mgazi”

lisamkeleowam claimed:

“You'll be surprised because Tirelo is done with school, just wait for graduation.”

Amahle Biyela reportedly welcomes newborn baby

Meanwhile, 2026 has already proven to be a year filled with major milestones for Amahle Biyela.

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared that Mpumelelo Mseleku welcomed his fourth child overall and first with his wife, Amahle Biyela.

Biyela reportedly welcomed their newborn baby on 28 January 2026 at an undisclosed hospital in Durban.

Source: Briefly News