Polygamist Musa Mseleku remains adamant that his reality show, which focuses on his and his five wives' lives, is not scripted

On Uthando Nes'thembu, the drama usually gets intense, and the conversations in the show ruffle many people's feathers

Mseleku made this assurance amid the Season 9 extension of the reality TV show, which has viewers jumping for joy

Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku is sure that his highly successful reality TV show is authentic, and not scripted.

Musa Mseleku Is Adamant That ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ Is Authentic Amid Season 9 Extension

Source: Instagram

Mseleku speaks authenticity of show

The man Mzansi loves to hate, Musa Mseleku, has spoken at lenght the impact being on a reality TV show has had on his and his family's lives. After many jaw-dropping episodes, fans have taken to social media to question whether the storyline was manufactured for views, which eventually would mean the show is scripted.

However, Musa said the extension on Season 9 will allow him and his wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe, MaKhumalo and MaKhwela an opportunity to tell their authentic stories.

According to TshisaLIVE, Musa Mseleku stated that, "There is more coming in the season and we will continue sharing our real, authentic lives."

Mseleku further stated that he enjoys being on the show because isithembu (polygamy) is often rooted with them, as people use the Mseleku family as a point of reference.

Being followed by the cameras is not much for Musa, as his life has been changed forever.

Musa Mseleku said being on ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ has changed his life. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa introduces 11th child

Musa Mseleku formally introduced his fifth wife, Samke Khwela and their daughter, Methuli Mseleku. In the last episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, he revealed that her name has a much deeper meaning, adding that her birth lifted the weight off his shoulders, as some of his wives questioned his ability to still have kids at the age of 51.

"My daughter has two names. I named her Methuli because she lifted my burdens. Some people said I could no longer have children, but here's a whole person," he bragged.

"Here is Methuli, and she didn't even cry when we walked in here. This name is heavy because of all the things that were said about me. Now I have fathered her, and she has lifted that burden from my shoulders," he added.

Even MaKhwela said their daughter was a testament that Mseleku can still have kids.

Sne Mseleku cries amid 4th baby daddy pressure

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uthando Nes'thembu got heated once more when Sne Mseleku was questioned about her fourth child.

Fans of the South African reality TV drama show are eager to find out what is making Sne so emotional. X user @WhyUfikelate posted the video with the following caption:

"Now Sne is crying because they asked her what the name of the baby’s father is. #UthandoNesthembu."

Sne Mseleku informed her father, Musa Mseleku, of her fourth pregnancy, and he did not take the announcement.

Source: Briefly News