Uthando Nes'thembu got heated once more when Sne Mseleku was questioned about her fourth chld

Fans of the South African reality TV drama show are eager to find out what is making Sne so emotional

Sne Mseleku informed her father, Musa Mseleku, of her fourth pregnancy, and he did not take the announcement

Sne Mseleku cried over the upcoming reality 'Uthando Nes’thembu’. Image: Msaseleu

Source: Instagram

The latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu promises to bring heat as a snippet of the upcoming show has gone viral.

Sne Mseleku went viral on X (Twitter) after a short clip of her being asked about the father of her fourth child.

X user @WhyUfikelate posted the video with the following caption:

"Now Sne is crying because they asked her what the name of the baby’s father is. #UthandoNesthembu."

This post attracted many of the Uthando Nes'thembu fans.

Mzansi reacts to Sne crying

Sne's drama has divided the internet in half, with some sympathising with her, while others are dragging her.

@SoftParent reacted:

"So manipulative. Yini nje ekhalisayo when it’s a fourth pregnancy, she’s a veteran. But then the dad also says: ‘Ngangigula!’ When asked to account. It’s birds and feathers."

@thatswaziguy replied:

"Maybe it used to be like that, but Sne is now old enough to make her own decisions."

@mutapa_hungwe joked:

"She is like her father. They just cry."

@nkambule81211 stated:

"Lol let’s wait for the episode to air, you know how they edit. Lol, she’s probably crying because they spoke of disappointment and all. Editors put that part after being asked."

Another user, @Kelly88995816, mentioned how Sne Mseleku is likely treated differently from her other siblings because of her behaviour.

"Am I wrong to start a discourse on how Sne is treated differently? Indaba Zakhe are always displayed, yebo ustout kodwa bandla."

@mothibz questioned:

"Yini ekhalisayo? Does she not know? (Why is she crying?)"

@PoppyReina slammed Sne

"It’s because she doesn’t have a mother to protect her. Yes, she makes poor decisions, but so does Mpumi and Macele’s son. Macele’s son even had paternity tests drama (allegedly), but it wasn’t televised and turned into a humiliation ritual."

Musa cries amid Sne's baby news

In a previous report from Briefly News, "You are pregnant? How many children are you going to have now?"

Sne initially broke the news to MaCele on the show, but the matriarch was far from impressed. She warned that the pregnancy would likely damage Sne's relationship with her father, especially since the two had only recently managed to mend their strained bond.

While Sne attempted to navigate the awkwardness of the reveal, Musa couldn't hide his exasperation, questioning why she wasn't using contraceptives to prevent further unplanned pregnancies.

"What do you have against contraceptives, Sne?"

Musa Mseleku asked why his daughter Sne doesn't consider contraceptives to prevent unplanned pregnancies. Image: mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

Sne Mseleku's drinks while pregnant

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sne Mseleku's questionable and concerning behaviour.

Despite being pregnant, the reality TV star shared several videos smoking and consuming alcohol, leading social media users to question her well-being.

Source: Briefly News