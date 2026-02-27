After months of speculation, Sne Mseleku confirmed she is expecting her third child

In the Uthando Nes'thembu trailer shared by Mzansi Magic on Thursday, 26 February 2026, on Facebook, MaCele expressed deep disappointment in Sne and even took a drastic decision

Viewers flooded social media with mixed reactions, some criticised Sne, while others took a swipe at Musa Mseleku

Months after rumours that she was pregnant swirled, Sne Mseleku has confirmed that she is expecting her third child, but not everyone in her family is impressed.

Uthando Nes'thembu returned to our screens for the ninth season and has served non-stop reality TV drama. From Musa Mseleku’s comments about MaKhumalo to his clash with MaYeni, Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 has kept fans on the edges of their seats.

On Thursday, 26 February 2026, Mzansi Magic shared a trailer of an upcoming episode of Uthando Nes’thembu on Facebook. In the viral video, MaCele reprimanded her daughter Sne Mseleku for getting pregnant for a fourth time.

MaCele asked Sne why she would risk her relationship with her father by getting pregnant again.

“I won’t even bother telling your dad. You guys have such a good relationship now, and you’ve ruined it again?” she asked.

MaCele, clearly disappointed that Sne had gotten pregnant for a fourth time, said that she wanted nothing to do with her pregnancy.

“When your due date is nearing, you need to move back to Umzumbe. You can’t go to the hospital from here, because I won’t help you. Don’t involve me at all. I will only come when the baby is born in Umzumbe. I don’t care about your tears, but please don’t involve me,” MaCele said.

What did Sne Mseleku say after getting pregnant?

In her diary entry, Sne Mseleku admitted that she had messed up by getting pregnant again and feared how her father would retaliate.

“Gosh. I screwed up. I made a complete mess by getting pregnant again. That’s why I was crying because I don’t know how I’m going to face my dad again, and with mom also, but she’s much better because she doesn’t scold me for too long. But with dad, I’m really scared to even look at him. We were having a good relationship, but I’ve ruined it again,” Sne said.

Watch the full trailer below:

Fans react to Sne Mseleku's pregnancy reveal

In the comments, several Uthando Nes’thembu fans criticised Sne Mseleku for getting pregnant again. Musa Mseleku was also targeted in the comments, with some making sarcastic remarks.

Here are some of the comments:

Simphiwe Shongwe shared:

“At that time, I'm watching with my parents, who are angry towards me for being pregnant for the second time. I'm 38 years old now, got firstborn at the age of 27.”

Yanga Happiness Ngqulunga joked:

“Mseleku said he wants to expand the family, and Sne said, ‘Say no more.’ 😅”

Sisonke Mbalekwa said:

“Mseleku will be so happy. He wanted a grandkid, and since Mpilo doesn’t want to do it, Sne fulfilled his wish. Halalaaaaa!!! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾”

Lerato Khash Tlou Pilane joked:

“She would have made the perfect Mseleku wife😭”

Lindy Manzini asked:

“Guys, are we sure it's not scripted shem because wow😂😂😂😭”

Sne Mseleku confronts dad Musa Mseleku amid marital woes

