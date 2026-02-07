Musa Mseleku and his wife, MaKhwela, clashed during an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu over Mseleku's fifth wife, MaKhwela

The Mzansi Magic reality TV show is in its 9th season now, and during the diary sessions, the couples were asked about the state of their relationships

Viewers are pleased to see MaYeni back on the TV screens, whereas some people are still not over her attitude

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

MaYeni and Musa Mseleku argued on ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ over MaKhwela. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Things got heated between Musa Mseleku and MaYeni on the season premiere of Uthando Nes'thembu.

The couple, who were at loggerheads the whole of Season 8, are still not in a good place in Season 9. Mzans remain glued to their screens!

Musa Mseleku and MaYeni clash on TV

During the diary sessions on the very first episode, MaYeni and Musa Mseleku were asked about their relationship status. With his other wives, MaCele and MaKhwela, Mseleku was energetic and enthusiastically responded to the producer.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When speaking with MaYeni, he was hesitant to respond, but the feisty Oshabeni lady called him for his lack of an answer. "I am sleepy," he said, but MaYeni was not having it.

"You cannot be feeling sleepy when it is my turn. Wake up and snap out of it. The same energy you gave the other wives, give it to me aswell. I was placed last, that is not my fault," she said.

"I bumped into Samke when I arrived here. I should have taken her slot because she is wife number 5. You guys should have arranged for her to go last, so wake up," she added. "Act as if this is your first time doing this diary session, so wake up now."

When Musa laughed, MaYeni asked, "Am I a fool for what I just said? We arrived here to wait for you guys to make her feel special. That is none of our business. That nonsense is on you. Be fresh, and you will be fine."

MaYeni and Musa Mseleku argued on ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Mzansi has a difference of opinion:

@Sharyberry_M stated:

"MaYeni is the one who loves this man the most. It hurts her that she is not the only one, but she is not going anywhere."

@aquariangodcomp laughed:

"She warned him about the energy required for 5 wives."

@SpecialChild01 said:

"But one thing about this dude maYeni is the woman that he actually loves, his heart is for her and this is why she's able to do these things to him."

@Nokwazi_Zee replied:

"Imagine when it's her night to spend with him, and he comes saying he is tired. She won't take that."

@MbappesHattrick reacted:

"The funniest thing about these two is you see moments where Mseleku is trying to find his bestie, but Mayeni instantly reminds him he killed that part of her and must now deal with what's left of their relationship. She is like drink your Lemonade sir, sir. The show must go on."

Watch the X clip posted by @Blackchild below:

Mpumelelo posts both partners

In a previous report from Briefly News, is South African reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku posted a photo of both his wives on social media, amid talks by some people.

The Izingane Zesthembu star, Mpumelelo Mseleku, is following the polygamous route like his father, Musa Mseleku.

Source: Briefly News