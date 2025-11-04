Polygamist Musa Mseleku's wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, has reportedly hinted at the arrival of her second baby

The reality TV star and fifth wife to the South Coast businessman, posted and deleted a photo of their 2nd baby on Instagram

The reason for this has been allegedly revealed, and Uthando Nes'thembu fans might get excited for it

Musa Mseleku’s 5th wife MaKhwela has reportedly given birth. Image: MusaMseleku

Source: Instagram

Halala, it seems as though the Mseleku clan keeps growing. Polygamist Musa Mseleku has welcomed a fifth wife, Samke Khwela, who also gave birth to their first child.

Photos of the South African businessman with his 11th child went viral online. However, an online frenzy ensued when he was seen visiting the baby in his car, and later at his first wife, MaCele's, house.

Now, reports suggest that he might have welcomed his 12th bundle of joy with his new wife, MaKhwela. But the baby news came at very suspicious circumstances.

Did MaKhwela welcome a new baby?

According to Daily Sun, MaKhwela posted on her Instagram stories that she had given birth to another baby. Sharing a photo while holding the baby, MaKhwela wrote, "Another one, thank you."

However, she removed the story hours later and did not leave it for the full 24 hours. She also never posted the photo on her IG feed.

This is allegedly because production wanted to announce the news on Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9. Mseleku refused to speak about the baby news, stating that Mzansi Magic would be sharing the news.

Fans are going to have to wait a little while longer as the station has not announced the upcoming Season of the hit TV series.

The last two seasons were very tense due to the fact that Musa's three wives, except MaCele, had opposed his decision to marry a fifth wife. MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe and MaYeni were not in support of his decision. But fans noted how close MaCele and MaKhwela have become. Even during the family vacation, the ladies pampered themselves while others feasted on the drama.

Did Musa pay lobola for MaKhwela?

Photos of Musa bonding with his baby at MaCele's Sea Park home caused a stir as many fans wondered if he had paid lobola for the new wife or not.

After a heavy Season 8, which saw Musa crying over his health and the tensions in his homes, @AnelileGibixego was one of the people to question whether he had fully paid the bride price for Khwela.

"So things have not worked out for uBabakhe as yet. Why is he visiting his baby at MaCele's house?"

Not much has been revealed since, as neither parties have spoken about their marriage.

Musa Mseleku thanks MaKhumalo for raising Mpilo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku praised MaKhumalo on his social media account after his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku's, graduation ceremony.

The polygamist and reality TV star received criticism on social media that Friday morning for only showing appreciation to his third wife and not the biological mother of his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku. "Yesterday it was a great day indeed for the Mseleku family, uNdlunkulu MaKhumalo Thobile Mseleku served us by raising you Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku," wrote the polygamist.

Source: Briefly News