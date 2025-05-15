Polygamist Musa Mseleku might be off the small screens for now, however, he is still catching smoke for his decision to marry a 5th wife

A picture of him spending time with his newborn baby has caused a stir, because he was at his first wife, MaCele's, house

Fans are wondering if he has not paid lobola for Samke Khwela, as he only bonds with the baby in his car or at other locations

Musa Mseleku had to spend time with his newborn baby at MaCele's house, leaving fans questioning. Image: Musamseleku

Popular South African polygamist Musa Mseleku was a trending topic on social media recently after he was photographed with his lastborn child, with his 5th soon-to-be wife.

Musa Mseleku spends time with baby

A viral photo posted by Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela of Musa Mseleku and their baby has caught the attention of curious fans. A fan noticed that the setting was at his first wife, MaCele's, Sea Park home.

This caused one fan, @AnelileGibixego, to ask, "So things have not worked out for uBabakhe as yet. Why is he visiting his baby at MaCele's house?"

Just recently, photos of him visiting the baby in his car also raised many eyebrows. Fans stated that Mseleku was too old for this.

Mzansi questions Musa Mseleku

The post sparked a conversation among viewers who are wondering when he will pay lobola for Samke Khwela.

@Nonny_Mpata said:

"Musa Mseleku also does not post this baby. Neither does he post MaKhwela. I'm sure MaNgwabe is laughing because she kept emphasising X Chromosomes."

@NjaayB stated:

"XY chromosomes are refusing. Manje, he will have three houses that need boys. Per his faux analysis. It is worrying him, Shem. I thought they said she gave birth to a boy on the show."

@Tillyies advised:

"This is not on. He must buy Samke a house, it doesn’t have to be Mzumbe."

@AnelileGibixego shared:

"Exactly. Imagine always going to another person's house to see your man."

@mdingi_lumka joked:

"Pink blanky tells the gender without even asking. Obviously Babakhe’s X gene is stronger than the Y gene."

@PoshMakume laughed:

"So Samke also gave birth to a baby girl. I just love how God is dealing with uBabakhe."

@MissOpinionSA asked:

"So uMakhwela dated her friends father so she could have a child that looks like her friend uSne?"

@Preciou17470360 said:

"Bathong didn't they say it's a boy? Or is it Samke's second child? I am so lost right now."

Musa Mseleku thanks MaKhumalo for raising Mpilo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku praised MaKhumalo on his social media account after his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku's, graduation ceremony.

The polygamist and reality TV star received criticism on social media that Friday morning for only showing appreciation to his third wife and not the biological mother of his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku. "Yesterday it was a great day indeed for the Mseleku family, uNdlunkulu MaKhumalo Thobile Mseleku served us by raising you Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku," wrote the polygamist.

