There was a viral video of Lamiez Holworthy fangirling hard over her husband, Khuli Chana, and it has warmed hearts

During a performance of Baddest, she was his number one hypeman, and the clip caught the attention of many people

As always, there was an influx of negative comments from social media users, who said Lamiez was doing too much

Video of Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana vibing to 'Baddest' has gone viral. Image: Khulichana

If Khuli Chana were to say that his wife, Lamiez Holworthy, is his biggest fan, this latest video would be proof.

While the crowd remained dead silent during the rapper's performance, Lamiez was visibly the only one vibing to his performance, and Mzansi loves to see it.

Lamiez shows up for Khuli Chana during performance

Khuli Chana's wife was the moment during his show. Performing his verse from the late AKA's Baddest, Lamiez rapped along to every lyric. With a huge smile plastered all over her face, the DJ caught her man's attention, and it was pure bliss.

The couple met in 2018, and a year later got married in a traditional setup. Two kids later, they are still smitten with each other and often go on couples' vacations.

Just recently, Lamiez hailed Khuli as the best daddy their kids could ever have. She said one of their missions is to give them a childhood they never have to heal from when they are older.

“To giving our children a childhood they won’t have to heal from...Thank you for choosing us over and over again. Thank you for leading us ka Lerato, and making sure we never lack. You continue to inspire me. From the music pioneer, the businessman and the BUSINESS, man wang tlhatsa!”

@msmonakhisi observed:

"Beautiful, but you can't do it too much, as it will end up looking like he is performing for you. He still needs to entertain the crowd, other than his wife - just my observation. By the way, I love lamiez. She is a whole vibe."

@Slindo replied:

"Thats true, I agree. She got caught up in the moment."

@SebutiMatsome stated:

"Everyone is bored, you can see by the brother behind Lamiez, only she is vibing to his song even if it's wack."

@BlazingLEGOs asked:

"Why can’t he perform for her at home, because look at the fans."

@msmonakhisi said:

"It is like they are there to see the two of them entertaining each other. I love their relationship, they support each other. A supportive wife is what every man needs."

@AubreyKhumalo2 gushed:

"Nothing is more satisfying than getting first raw support from Wifie."

@Xing_Xing100 stated:

"His wife saving the day there ngoba that crowd is a bit off, bahle and very supportive of each other."

