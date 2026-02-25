Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“He’s a Happy Soul”: Elderly Eastern Cape Student Arrives Late for School, SA Entertained
by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A charming elderly man from the Eastern Cape became an internet sensation after filming his late arrival at a village school
  • The student, known as Sweet Mama, amused viewers with his relaxed attitude and a cheeky prayer to avoid being noticed by teachers
  • Social media users were impressed and praised the larger-than-life mkhulu for proving that education has no age limit

The elderly student shared a humorous prayer, hoping that his teachers wouldn't notice his late entry
A local mkhulu filmed himself arriving an hour late for his school classes in his village. Image: @www.sweetmama.co.za
Source: TikTok

Learning has no expiry date, and one determined Eastern Cape elderly man is the living proof.

The video was shared on TikTok by @www.sweetmama.co.za on 24 February 2026, where it gathered massive views and comments from inspired viewers.

Sweet Mama filmed himself strolling into his village college around 10 am, an hour after the class had started. Instead of hiding, he walked through the campus, amused by his own lateness, even casually greeting teachers as he passed. He shared a short, humorous prayer wishing that no one would notice or mention that he was behind schedule.

The joy of lifelong learning

When he reached his classroom, TikTok user @www.sweetmama.co.za filled the room with warmth. He loudly greeted his fellow students, showing off the lively atmosphere of the school. The mkhulu showed off his fellow students, who were already busy at their sewing machines. He even took a moment to show the beautiful embroidery work being done by some of the women in the class

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is inspired by the happy mkhulu

The comments section was flooded with love as viewers clapped for the elderly student. Many viewers noted that he was a perfect example that it is never too late to gain new skills. Some called him a happy soul and said they would love to be in his class. Others said that Sweet Mama motivated them to put their fears aside and return to school to finish their own education.

Viewers were impressed by the beautiful work displayed by the women in the class
Upon entering the class, Sweet Mama showed off his fellow students working hard at their sewing machines. Image: @www.sweetmama.co.za
Source: TikTok

User @Siso11:11 said:

"He's just a happy soul 🥰❤️. Andisamthandi (I love him)."

User @Tammy added:

"He is a whole mood. Kumnandi nyan kule class (being in this class is really nice)😂❤️."

User @amandla nongcaula commented:

"South Africa, we love you. South Africa, you are my promised land. But there is one challenge that is disturbing us in our freedom. Those people, abasihlukumezayo (who abuse us). Oh, Sweet Mama, you saved us from the streets with performing arts. Ndiyabonga (thank you)."

User @user20202912 added:

"It doesn't matter the age, school kids are all the same, here's the proof😂😅."

User @thembeka26 shared:

"Oh man, this is so beautiful 🥹❤️."

User @Mianda B said:

"I don’t know how to write in Xhosa🙏🏽. Tata, I’m proud of you and your mates. enjoy.“

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

