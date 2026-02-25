A charming elderly man from the Eastern Cape became an internet sensation after filming his late arrival at a village school

The student, known as Sweet Mama, amused viewers with his relaxed attitude and a cheeky prayer to avoid being noticed by teachers

Social media users were impressed and praised the larger-than-life mkhulu for proving that education has no age limit

A local mkhulu filmed himself arriving an hour late for his school classes in his village. Image: @www.sweetmama.co.za

Source: TikTok

Learning has no expiry date, and one determined Eastern Cape elderly man is the living proof.

The video was shared on TikTok by @www.sweetmama.co.za on 24 February 2026, where it gathered massive views and comments from inspired viewers.

Sweet Mama filmed himself strolling into his village college around 10 am, an hour after the class had started. Instead of hiding, he walked through the campus, amused by his own lateness, even casually greeting teachers as he passed. He shared a short, humorous prayer wishing that no one would notice or mention that he was behind schedule.

The joy of lifelong learning

When he reached his classroom, TikTok user @www.sweetmama.co.za filled the room with warmth. He loudly greeted his fellow students, showing off the lively atmosphere of the school. The mkhulu showed off his fellow students, who were already busy at their sewing machines. He even took a moment to show the beautiful embroidery work being done by some of the women in the class

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is inspired by the happy mkhulu

The comments section was flooded with love as viewers clapped for the elderly student. Many viewers noted that he was a perfect example that it is never too late to gain new skills. Some called him a happy soul and said they would love to be in his class. Others said that Sweet Mama motivated them to put their fears aside and return to school to finish their own education.

Upon entering the class, Sweet Mama showed off his fellow students working hard at their sewing machines. Image: @www.sweetmama.co.za

Source: TikTok

User @Siso11:11 said:

"He's just a happy soul 🥰❤️. Andisamthandi (I love him)."

User @Tammy added:

"He is a whole mood. Kumnandi nyan kule class (being in this class is really nice)😂❤️."

User @amandla nongcaula commented:

"South Africa, we love you. South Africa, you are my promised land. But there is one challenge that is disturbing us in our freedom. Those people, abasihlukumezayo (who abuse us). Oh, Sweet Mama, you saved us from the streets with performing arts. Ndiyabonga (thank you)."

User @user20202912 added:

"It doesn't matter the age, school kids are all the same, here's the proof😂😅."

User @thembeka26 shared:

"Oh man, this is so beautiful 🥹❤️."

User @Mianda B said:

"I don’t know how to write in Xhosa🙏🏽. Tata, I’m proud of you and your mates. enjoy.“

3 Briefly News education-related articles

A 28-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal was advised by the principal to return to Grade 11 after returning to high school to complete her matric, and she agreed.

A 26-year-old mother and wife was praised online for returning to high school to secure a better future for herself after deciding to finish her senior year.

A business-owning babe dropped out of university and went back to high school to improve her matric results to qualify for dental surgery.

Source: Briefly News