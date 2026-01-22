A determined KwaZulu-Natal mom captured the hearts of thousands after documenting her courageous journey back to the classroom to secure a better future

The clip was posted on TikTok, showing the mother wearing a school uniform alongside her children as they prepared for their morning commute

Social media users praised the woman for her resilience and offered support for her upcoming academic transition to higher education

A 28-year-old mother of two became a viral sensation after choosing to trade her hairstyling hustle for a high school desk after 10 years out of school.

The video was shared on TikTok by @mabeeyearla0 on January 19 2026, where it gained massive views along with significant engagement from an impressed and inspired online community.

The mother was getting ready to go to school after quitting her business to focus on restructuring her life. The learner was in her full uniform at home with her two children, also getting ready to leave for school. Before they left the house, she gave them money for the day and then filmed herself walking with other local children to her school. When she reached the school, she participated in the morning assembly like any other learner. When it was knock-off time, the mom met up with her daughter, who is in a lower grade at the same school and asked if she would accompany her to the barber shop.

Balancing school and motherhood

When she returned home, TikTok user @mabeeyearla0 immediately switched back to mother mode and started preparing supper and school lunch boxes. In a previous post, she had shared that the principal advised her to start at Grade 11 to refresh her mind since it had been ten years since she was last in school. The creator expressed her excitement about remodelling her life and creating a new path for her family through academic success.

SA loves the woman’s brave back-to-school decision

The online community reacted with massive support and sang her praises for making a brave decision for her future. Many viewers assured her that she had made the right choice and shared how inspired they were by her dedication. Some said they would follow her journey closely with the hope of seeing her graduate in a few years. One viewer told the mom to contact her once she passed matric and promised to help her apply for university.

User @Mandisa Zwane asked:

"This is very inspiring, yazi🔥. How are the teachers towards you? And what do you want to study further after high school?"

User @Just She added:

"When you pass your grade 12 ungithinte (contact me). I’ll help you apply to colleges and universities ❤️. I have friends working at some universities ❤️."

User @lunar_Nhlapo shared:

"I'm not going to lie, this is amazing. I hope our sisters and brothers will learn from you. Good job, stranger 🙌."

User @Nokuthula said:

"I'm proud of you that I'm even crying. Good luck, Sthandwa Sami, be happy. It takes a strong woman to grab such an opportunity."

User @wendilisiouc commented:

"All the best, mama. Iphuma lapho sonke kodwa angeke usasho (some of us come from there, but you can't even say). I'm doing my last year on my Master's programme, and I'm definitely going for PHD next year."

User @Hoodie K shared:

"I'm going to follow your journey. I'm proud that you didn't give up on yourself."

