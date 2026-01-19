A local entrepreneur shared her remarkable growth story after starting a small baking business in her home kitchen nearly a decade ago

The video was shared on Facebook, showing the progression from a tiny workspace with a broken stove to international recognition

Social media users were impressed and expressed massive admiration for the woman's resilience and her ability to turn a side hustle into a global brand

A Johannesburg baker proved that small beginnings can lead to massive global opportunities through a viral series of slides shared online on January 17, 2026.

The post was shared on Facebook by Thee Gifted Hands - Cakes and garnered significant attention with nearly 800 comments from an impressed online community.

The entrepreneur detailed how she launched her business in 2014 from her small kitchen while caring for a young baby. She recalled the challenges of a messy house and a stove that eventually stopped working due to constant use. By 2018, she invested in an industrial oven, and just one year later, she extended her home to build a dedicated external work station accommodate her rapid growth. During the 2020 lockdown, she launched baking classes that reached students nationwide.

The entrepreneur details her business growth

The business owwner's journey reached a turning point in 2022 when she resigned from her corporate job, appeared on a baking South African television show, and enrolled in culinary school to refine her craft. National and international success followed as the Facebook user Thee Gifted Hands - Cakes began teaching at global baking conferences and winning industry awards. She secured collaborations with prominent brands such as Le Creuset and Fanta, and even had the opportunity to study at Duke University in the United States.

SA is inspired by the entrepreneur’s success story

The clip gained 1M, 43K views and 800 comments from an online community that reacted with immense praise for the woman's dedication and hard work over the last ten years. Many viewers found the story highly inspirational and noted that the power of small beginnings should never be underestimated. Some mentioned that the story was about much more than cakes, describing it as proof that faith and character can transform a humble start into greatness. Others felt encouraged to start their own businesses with whatever little they have after reading her advice to begin where they are.

User @Makwenkwe Saul said:

"Inspired! This shows just how success can locate you if you are consistent and unrelenting when it comes to pursuing your goals."

User @Lebogang Marie Moima shared:

"Never underestimate the power of small beginnings."

User @Matsobane Embassy Mothapo commented:

"This is bigger than cakes and cookies. It is proof that faith, resilience, and character can turn the smallest beginnings into greatness. A mustard seed of belief, mixed with hard work, love, and prayer, truly moves mountains. Look at God ❤️."

User @Sylvie Mngwevu shared:

"You are an inspiration. When I was thinking of quitting the baking business after a few hiccups, but after seeing your story, I just realised that I can do it. Thank you for sharing your story with us. May God continue to bless the work of your hands."

User @Lerato Mocoancoeng added:

"I'm in awe. So proud of you. Big ups sis ❤️😘."

User @Marius Dreyer commented:

"Well done to you. It took our family 10 years to expand our small business into a wholesaler aswell. Hard work and faith equal success!"

