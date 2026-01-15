A Reddam House Helderfontein learner has reached a major academic milestone by securing four distinctions in her final matric examination

The Beast Foundation scholarship recipient excelled in History, English, isiZulu, and Life Orientation despite the pressure of high expectations

Tshenolo Gaesenewe plans to pursue a career in the healthcare sector after discovering a passion for medical service through school, first aiding

A top-achieving learner celebrated her final matric results after receiving a prestigious high school scholarship. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Tshenolo Gaesenewe has proven that academic achievement is a product of both hard work and spiritual grounding. As a beneficiary of a full high school scholarship through The Beast Foundation, she carried a significant responsibility into every exam room. The 17-year-old noted that representing a prestigious foundation meant she had to push past self-doubt and perform at her absolute best. She finished her matric year at Reddam House Helderfontein with distinctions in History, English First Language, isiZulu First Additional Language, and Life Orientation after they received their results on January 12 2026. Beyond her marks, she was ranked first in her class for Life Orientation, proving her dedication to every subject in her curriculum.

Spiritual grounding helps matriculants navigate academic pressure

The journey to success was not without its challenges, as the weight of the future often caused moments of worry. To combat this, she relied on a personal mantra that helped her stay centred during the most stressful periods of the year. “It's not us, it's the power of God,” she explained when describing how she managed to stay focused. She believed that when her own vision was unclear, she could trust in a higher plan to guide her path. This sense of peace allowed her to overcome the anxiety that often creeps in when learners realise how much their final results impact their future opportunities.

The learner will be pursuing a medical career, a change fuelled by her working alongside emergency responders. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Transitioning from engineering interests to a medical career path

Outside of her textbooks, the learner’s school experience evolved through various extracurricular activities. While she initially participated in sports like hockey and soccer, she eventually found her true calling in first aid during her Grade 11 year. Her working alongside emergency responders and mentoring younger students helped her realise that she wanted to be in the field in a supportive role rather than a competitive one. This experience shifted her career aspirations from civil engineering toward medicine. She expressed excitement about learning more about the human body and becoming an impactful healthcare provider in her community.

Gratitude for family support and foundational opportunities

Reflecting on her achievements, the matriculant shared deep appreciation for the people and organisations that made her education possible. She credited her mother for her unwavering belief and for teaching her that a woman must always have a plan. The student also expressed immense thanks to Tendai Mtawarira’s foundation for providing not just the scholarship, but the small essentials like school trips and uniforms. “Even though I got my foot through the door because of my academics, I learned that I shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help,” she noted. She concluded by acknowledging that her success was a collective effort, stating, “He has been with me from beginning to end and blessed me with amazing friends and family who supported me.”

