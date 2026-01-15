A mom captured the attention of millions after filming her daughter heading to class in an exceptionally long school uniform

The clip was posted on TikTok, showing the learner leaving for school in the morning wearing a uniform that reached her ankles

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing shock at the conservative style, while others defended the traditions of the Eastern Cape institution

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A learner at a catholic school in Mthatha was filmed leaving for class in a very long traditional uniform. Image: @minentleonelemali

Source: TikTok

A mother filmed her daughter leaving for school, and the video highlighted the unique dress code of a prominent Mtata school.

The video was shared on TikTok by @minentleonelemali on January 14, 2026, where it garnered 1M views along with 43K likes from an intrigued online community.

The clip begins as the young girl from Zingisa High School in Mtata prepares to leave for the day. While speaking to her mother, she bids her farewell and tells her she loves her before the mother responds with the same sentiments.

Mtata school maintains ankle length uniform

The mother, TikTok user @minentleonelemali, films the learner walking away and continues to remind her of her love once she reaches the street. The young girl navigates the street in a distinctive long dress while carrying her school bag.

Viewers familiar with the school defended the dress code by highlighting the institution's high academic standards. Image: @minentleonelemali

Source: TikTok

SA debates the length of the Zingisa High School uniform

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from a social media community that reacted with a mixture of humour and cultural defence regarding the conservative attire. Many viewers jokingly said that the material from the dress would be enough to make a few more uniforms if it were turned into a normal-sized set. Some felt that the uniform was far too long and argued that the school was playing with the learners by enforcing such a code. Others explained that Zingisa is a catholic school that has always kept uniforms close to the ankles as a matter of tradition. These commenters praised the institution for its discipline and noted its history of delivering excellent matric results.

User @FESTIVE SWEETS-PARTY-FOOD-WEAR said:

"This uniform must be very expensive; the material used is for 5 kids."

User @Khwezi Sigudu commented:

"This is Zingisa High School situated in Mthatha, 3km away from town. This is their dress code. They don't force people to come to their school, but should you decide to join them, make sure that you are going to obey their rules. One of the best schools in Mthatha."

User @Katlego asked:

"Is the school a church as well🤔? I am just wondering."

User @Lehlohonolo🇿🇦 shared:

"This is the best uniform for girls, honestly."

User @Ntombizodwa Mazibuko added:

"I think this uniform is too much. Below the knees is fine, but this is below the ankles ☹️. Musani ukudlala ngabantwana (don't play with kids)."

User @SuPpOsE💖tO✌bE👌said:

"This is like the Amish people. Very interesting 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News school-related articles

A learner from Port Shepstone Secondary School was recently interviewed after being named the top matriculant in Quintile 4 schools across the country, despite facing grief.

A content creator went viral after suggesting that parents should avoid expensive private schools and save that money to build wealth for their children.

A local woman shared her stationery price comparison journey after visiting multiple stores in Pretoria to find the best deals for the new school year.

Source: Briefly News