A young entrepreneur, Chioma Nkhubedu, shared a candid video detailing the four major mistakes she made while scaling her aesthetics business, Aesthetics by Chioma, into a seven-figure enterprise

The informative clip shared on TikTok offered valuable, honest advice and inspired aspiring business owners

Social media users were grateful for her transparency; several users shared their personal struggles publicly, either in the comment section or through direct messages and encouraged her resilience in business.

A successful businesswoman’s honesty about the downsides of scaling a successful venture struck a chord with aspiring entrepreneurs across social media.

The candid video shared on TikTok by @chioma.nkhubedu of Aesthetics by Chioma was met with appreciation and admiration from viewers who praised her.

The entrepreneur, TikTok user @chioma.nkhubedu, began by outlining the crucial mistakes that delayed the rapid growth of her seven-figure business. Her first error, she explained, was mistaking her friends for the target market. She noted that while friends can offer cheers, likes, and comments, expecting them to actively market or promote the business was asking too much. She stressed that it is the entrepreneur’s duty to actively seek out and build a base of real, paying customers.

The 4 business mistakes explained

The second mistake was spending the profits too soon. Chioma admitted that although she grew her business into massive success within a few years, she could have scaled much faster had she avoided spending the profits on herself for at least the first two years. She advised that entrepreneurs should start small, noting that the real skill lies in seeing if one can grow R1,000 into a million. She also cautioned against spending on premium packaging too early, suggesting one should gradually move to better things as the business grows.

Her final, most important mistake was forgetting God. She shared that her large ego became detrimental to her work. She reminded her followers that God is the creator of their talent and that they should always remember that divine source.

SA reacts with love

The clip garnered massive attention, with social media users, both established business owners and aspiring business entrepreneurs, thanking her for the essential advice. Many assured Chioma that she would rise again, noting that she had learned all the necessary, valuable business lessons. The shared vulnerability resonated with one user who confessed she became flat broke in two months after becoming delusional with sales, admitting her fear of starting over. Others said the mistake about forgetting God was something they hoped would not happen.

User @Zeeneo Esihle Khondl said:

"I became dead broke in two months because I became delusional with my sales. I want to start something again, as I am currently unemployed, but I fear making the same mistake again."

User @maQwabz shared:

"You’re gonna rise so high you won’t even believe it. Thanks for these tips, they’re super helpful."

User @Promise Makunyane commented:

"You're a star, my baby. Thanks for sharing this. As a small business owner, I learned a lot."

User @Nnewele added:

"This was so insightful. Thank you for sharing 🤍."

User @teawithmisst said:

"I was just talking to my sister about your videos. Girl! To share your knowledge, suppliers, and tips is so scarce in today’s world, but you're truly sowing seed. I believe you’ll reap abundantly. God bless you for walking in faith. Wow 👏."

User @John commented:

"You needed all these lessons to get back with a sober mindset. The good thing is that you're acknowledging your business shortcomings. Best wishes, we need more of this in our economy."

