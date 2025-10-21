A kind woman shared an inspiring video documenting how she and her team prepared 78 hotdog meals for people in need, spending only R720 on all the ingredients

The heartwarming clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and an outpouring of emotional support from the online community

Social media users were moved by the generous deed, praising her efficiency and declaring that her action embodied the true Spirit of Ubuntu

A generous woman prepared meals for 78 people in need and only spent R720. Image: @olive_foodie

A simple act of generosity and impressive budgeting resonated across social media, showcasing the power of community kindness.

The heartwarming video, shared on TikTok by @olive_foodie, became a source of inspiration for many viewers who sent praises and blessings.

The humanitarian, TikTok user @olive_foodie, began her video by highlighting the challenge and the result: questioning whether the cost was R9.23 for one meal or R720 for 78 meals. This calculation underscored her remarkable efficiency and the scale of her commitment to helping others.

The woman feeds 78 people with R720

The clip transitioned to show her careful preparation process, starting with cooking a hearty sauce using canned tomatoes from Shoprite and seasoning it with black pepper. Friends joined in to help, buttering the large batch of hotdog rolls. The star of the meal, boerewors, was carefully placed in a large tray and grilled in the oven. Once cooked, the team began assembling the hotdogs, carefully adding the sauce and individually wrapping each meal.

The video then moved to the distribution phase, showing @olive_foodie handing out the prepared meals to people lining up outside her car. In a thoughtful gesture, the video wisely avoided showing any of the recipients' faces, preserving their dignity. The kind woman concluded by thanking everyone who was part of the beautiful gesture.

Social media users were touched by the geture and praised the woman for her display of Ubuntu. Image: @olive_foodie

Mzansi reacts with love to this kind deed

The video gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were moved and impressed by the woman’s generous act of food distribution. Many viewers showered her with blessings, wishing for her pockets to never run dry because of her good heart.

Some called her an ‘amazing person,’ asserting that the world needs more people like her. Others noted that her kind deed exemplified the Spirit of Ubuntu, thanking her for recognising and caring for those less fortunate.

User @Richard said:

"Amazing people with amazing hearts. We need more people like you ♥. May the lord bless you all abundantly."

User @com4442 commented:

"I so wish you everything good, everything well, and everything joyous. You do make a difference in our lives. Thank you, and God Bless."

User @Sandyzz shared:

"God bless you guys❤️. Spirit of Ubuntu ❤️. One love, my people 🥰

User @ryan6969 added:

"You really are such a good human."

User @Sharon 5 said:

"Well done, Olive and the team. Thank you for helping the community."

User @User @YourCarGuy commented:

"May the almighty always bless you and your family for the amazing work you do! May He always keep you doing this good work, grant you a long and healthy life filled with joy and happiness and bless you with everything that is good for you ❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

