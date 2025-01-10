Global site navigation

“May Your Pockets Never Run Dry”: Broke Student Uses Her Last Money To Buy a Woman Food, SA Touched
People

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A student who declared herself broke extended kindness by buying a meal for a homeless woman
  • The young lady captured her kind gesture in a video she shared on TikTok, hoping to locate the woman's family as she wasn't well
  • Social media users praised her for the act, sending blessings while assuring her that her kindness will come back multiplies.

TikTok users thanked a student who gave a woman a meal with the bit of money she had
A young lady bought a KFC meal for a woman who cried, begging for something to eat. Image: @asiphuthando0
Source: TikTok

A heartfelt video showing the selflessness of a young student who referred to herself as broke but still chose to help someone in need touched many hearts.

The emotional clip was shared on TikTok's video streaming platform under the student's handle, @asiphuthando0, and reached over 100K views.

The student buys the woman food

The video starts with the student exiting KFC carrying a meal bag and taking it to a homeless woman who had approached her, crying and begging for food. The woman also told the student that she was sick and showed her swollen stomach, pleading for something to eat.

Overwhelmed by the encounter, the young student decides to spend what little she has to buy the woman a hot meal. In the video caption, the student shares her experience and tries to find the woman's family to support her.

Watch the video below:

The warm gesture touches hearts

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the student's kindness. Many thanked her and sent blessings, calling her a role model for compassion. While some had an issue with her recording the gesture, many were glad she did, saying the woman's family could locate her.

Viola Nyebera advised:

"Never ever leave ur camera. 🥰🥰🥰 u so kind."

User @Blessed🤍added:

"We need to see more of this♥️. Taking a video doesn’t mean you’re embarrassing people, but show the goodness of your heart♥️"

User @._meags__ said:

"What you’ve unselfishly given will be returned to you tenfold💗🙌🏾thank you for helping her."

User @General detailed:

"Your pockets will never run dry☺️u gained yourself a new follower😊."

User @Molebogeng❤🌍 said:

"May your pockets never run dry 🙏🏾❤️."

User @Martha Nkge added:

"Who knows, maybe her family has been looking for her. You might have helped. May God continue to bleed you and your studies 🙏🙏."

