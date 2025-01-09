“It Qualifies for a Tutorial”: Woman Showcases First Pixie DIY Attempt, SA Impressed
- A local woman decided to do her pixie cut installation after watching numerous videos online
- She later posted her recorded clip on TikTok, gaining massive likes, views, and comments from people who loved the result
- Social media users complimented and thanked her for sharing the easy process and helping them save the money they would have paid hairdressers
The power of the internet allows us to learn and attempt things we might typically pay hundreds or even thousands for, all from the comfort of our homes.
One local woman, whose TikTok handle is @ndoni.mt, left many social media users inspired by her first pixie cut installation attempt and entertained by her witty sense of humour.
The pixie installation process
The video begins with the humorous @ndoni.mt showing her installation tools, which include glue, scissors, a comb, a razor comb, hairpieces, and wig caps. She carefully applies glue to the hairpieces and attaches them to her head, layer by layer, over the wig caps while joking that she'll look like a superstar when she's done.
Before finishing, she teases her family, claiming she is done, and, like any loving family, they don't let her down. Instead, they hype her up and shower her with compliments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the DIY
The young woman's attempt impressed many people who took to the comment section to praise her creativity. Some were motivated to try the easy-looking hairstyle themselves, while her humour entertained others.
User @Lunär said:
"This ate down, and you’re soo funny 😭."
User @Asabe noted:
"It qualifies for a tutorial. It looks so good."
User @ I’cherry KaBabakho🥺♥️shared:
"Lol, you’re effortlessly funny brah😂😂😂 .Haibo Rihanna 🥺❤️."
User @i.mpumee added:
"I’m so glad I watched the entire video😭🫂."
User @tina 🐾commented:
"It looks so easy, hle. You have influenced me."
User @Mpho Rakhetsi808 said:
"Ate 🔥. Ok bought hairpiece already, attempting tomorrow 😬."
