One local couple transformed their old, dull kitchen into sleek black-and-white cabinets, turning an outdated kitchen into a modern masterpiece

They shared the entire renovation cost, which included tools and materials used, impressing many social media users

Social media users were inspired by the couple's detailed DIY process and stunning results and thanked them for the plug

A young couple shared their impressive kitchen cabinet renovations online, wowing Mzansi. Image: @the_botmas

Source: TikTok

A resourceful couple who do not mind getting their hands dirty took TikTok by storm with their budget-friendly kitchen renovation, transforming their old cupboards into chic modern cabinets for just R5,000.

Their four-day transformation was captured and shared on TikTok in three-part video posts under their account @the_botmas, leaving many social media users ready to start their DIY journeys.

The couple in action

In their TikTok post, @the_botmas detailed every step of their project. They purchased everything they needed, including degreasers, primer, paint, and essential tools. They removed the stove extractor fan and thoroughly cleaned the wooden surfaces to prepare for the paint.

Once cleaned, the couple applied coats of primer, allowing each layer to dry completely before moving on to the paint. The process required patience, but the stunning black and white cupboards were well worth the effort.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the modern kitchen cabinets

The transformation blew away social media users, who did not hesitate to compliment the couple on the comment feed. Many were inspired to take on similar projects in their homes, and some struggled to believe that it only cost them R5000 to turn their units new.

User @7everybodysayno said:

"You could create a business out of this. So many people need a kitchen transformation but can’t afford it."

User @Ndlovukazi_mbuso commented:

"You got my attention at R5000."

User @corrieredelinghuy added:

"I bought a secondhand big kitchen with lots of granite for R30000. You did well!"

User @mcflyjozi commented:

"New door handles and a white marble top would have been the icing on the cake otherwise, well done 👏."

User @Ms Melon complimented:

"This is such a beautiful transformation, considering the price."

User @Claire Glow shared:

"With the economy we are in, this is a very nice way to renovate. Also, DIY is lekke. Your kitchen looks sturdy 🤣. It looks very nice."

