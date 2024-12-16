“Outstanding Piece of Work”: Man Gives His Taxi a Glow-Up, SA’s Impressed
- An innovative local man left social media buzzing after showcasing his remarkable makeover of an old Siyaya taxi
- The creative owner transformed the vehicle into a stunning masterpiece, complete with glowing rims and shared the makeover process on TikTok
- His inspiring journey of turning the taxi from ordinary to extraordinary has captivated Mzansi, with many eager to see the final result
A proud man documented his jaw-dropping taxi transformation, turning a dull, old vehicle into a sleek, fresh-looking, mean machine.
He shared a video on TikTok under his handle @oratilemokgolo, giving viewers an inside look at the incredible revamp process. The video quickly gained hundreds of thousands of likes as people admired the dedication and craftsmanship behind the project.
From a skorokoro to a stunner
The owner details every step of the taxi's glow-up in the video. After working on the engine and completing the spray paint job, he removes and restores the iconic yellow stripe on the vehicle's body.
The new coat of paint gives the taxi a sleek and modern look, making it appear brand new, but the standout feature is undoubtedly the glowing rims on the tyres, which add a touch of flair and personality.
SA loves the taxi transformation
Over 300 social media users reacted positively to the video's comment section. Many expressed excitement about the finished project, and some asked for tips on revamping their cars. Even though the process is not complete, the revamped Siyaya symbolised innovation and pride in South Africa's vibrant car culture.
User @Sbusiso🇿🇦 complimented and asked:
"Beautiful work bru. Are you planning on using it in the rank?"
User @Thee added:
"I have one, I'm selling it.😊I really want to sell it to someone who will cherish it."
User @Brettfanfurryramdon said:
"Repect old school history."
User @Sbu enquired:
"All this job costs? Interested in this space."
User @Xolani_Andile_Mshayi shared:
"Outstanding piece of work, brother 🔥 🔥."
User @D.Coppin added:
"There's just something about these minibuses. True South African icon."
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za