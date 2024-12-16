An innovative local man left social media buzzing after showcasing his remarkable makeover of an old Siyaya taxi

The creative owner transformed the vehicle into a stunning masterpiece, complete with glowing rims and shared the makeover process on TikTok

His inspiring journey of turning the taxi from ordinary to extraordinary has captivated Mzansi, with many eager to see the final result

A taxi driver flexed his new-looking taxi after modifying it. Image: oratilemokgolo

Source: TikTok

A proud man documented his jaw-dropping taxi transformation, turning a dull, old vehicle into a sleek, fresh-looking, mean machine.

He shared a video on TikTok under his handle @oratilemokgolo, giving viewers an inside look at the incredible revamp process. The video quickly gained hundreds of thousands of likes as people admired the dedication and craftsmanship behind the project.

From a skorokoro to a stunner

The owner details every step of the taxi's glow-up in the video. After working on the engine and completing the spray paint job, he removes and restores the iconic yellow stripe on the vehicle's body.

The new coat of paint gives the taxi a sleek and modern look, making it appear brand new, but the standout feature is undoubtedly the glowing rims on the tyres, which add a touch of flair and personality.

Watch the video here.

SA loves the taxi transformation

Over 300 social media users reacted positively to the video's comment section. Many expressed excitement about the finished project, and some asked for tips on revamping their cars. Even though the process is not complete, the revamped Siyaya symbolised innovation and pride in South Africa's vibrant car culture.

User @Sbusiso🇿🇦 complimented and asked:

"Beautiful work bru. Are you planning on using it in the rank?"

User @Thee added:

"I have one, I'm selling it.😊I really want to sell it to someone who will cherish it."

User @Brettfanfurryramdon said:

"Repect old school history."

User @Sbu enquired:

"All this job costs? Interested in this space."

User @Xolani_Andile_Mshayi shared:

"Outstanding piece of work, brother 🔥 🔥."

User @D.Coppin added:

"There's just something about these minibuses. True South African icon."

More Briefly News articles on modified cars

A man bought a VW Polo and tried to fix it by changing its rims, tinting the windows and spraying the body before it got into many accidents.

A Limpopo man spent R100K to enhance his 1998 Toyota Corolla, which he bought in 2008, and Mzansi was wowed.

A man spotted an Iveco minibus with added Quantum taxi back seats and an open boot driving in the streets of Khayelitsha.

Source: Briefly News