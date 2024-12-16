Global site navigation

No Burp Challenge: Car Guard Challenged to Chug Cooldrink for R50 in Comical Video
People

No Burp Challenge: Car Guard Challenged to Chug Cooldrink for R50 in Comical Video

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A TikTok video of a car guard in the Western Cape showed him taking on the challenge of drinking cooldrink without burping
  • Young girls told the man that they would reward him with a R50 if he could complete the comical task
  • Social media users in the post's comment section found the clip hilarious and expressed laughter in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A car guard drank Sprite without burping.
A car guard in the Western Cape took on the challenge of drinking a bottle of Sprite without burping. Images: @bitcoinn_.
Source: TikTok

Many people enjoy taking on quirky challenges, no matter how comical or unusual, to test their limits or simply share a laugh.

In a lighthearted moment, girls challenged a car guard to finish an entire bottle of gassy cooldrink without burping - a task bound to end in laughter.

Car guard tries not to burp

A young TikTok content creator who uses the handle @bitcoinn__ on the social media platform uploaded a hilarious video telling a car guard named Keenan she will give him R50 if he completes the no-burping challenge.

Read also

"Rest in peace in advance": Man finds R650 dumped in a trashcan, SA shares jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Keenan willingly accepted and chugged a 1l Sprite, taking very few breaks in between.

After acing the challenge, the car guard comically shared that he would use the money he won to buy "half a chicken at the fisheries."

Watch the video below:

Sprite challenge humours the internet

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express laughter at Keenan taking on the Sprite challenge, while others shared they thought the determined man deserved more money for his efforts.

@_pabi27 wrote with a laugh:

"You guys started the video perfectly. It took me out immediately before watching the rest."

@lizzayin_888 added in the comment section:

"He won this challenge! Many people couldn’t even do the challenge with a 500ml. He had a whole 1l."

The clip humoured @tristan.bouwer___, who said:

"That’s actually really impressive."

@eden_mlrd13 told the online community:

"I wouldn't even drink two glasses of Sprite without being full."

Read also

"She can't run away": Risky 'drift' marriage proposal leaves SA floored

@pappa_lawrie stated to the TikTokker:

"He deserves more than R50 for this."

@jayy_da_goattt said in the comments:

"Keenan is my spirit animal."

3 other stories of people taking on challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: