A TikTok video of a car guard in the Western Cape showed him taking on the challenge of drinking cooldrink without burping

Young girls told the man that they would reward him with a R50 if he could complete the comical task

Social media users in the post's comment section found the clip hilarious and expressed laughter in the comments

A car guard in the Western Cape took on the challenge of drinking a bottle of Sprite without burping. Images: @bitcoinn_.

Source: TikTok

Many people enjoy taking on quirky challenges, no matter how comical or unusual, to test their limits or simply share a laugh.

In a lighthearted moment, girls challenged a car guard to finish an entire bottle of gassy cooldrink without burping - a task bound to end in laughter.

Car guard tries not to burp

A young TikTok content creator who uses the handle @bitcoinn__ on the social media platform uploaded a hilarious video telling a car guard named Keenan she will give him R50 if he completes the no-burping challenge.

Keenan willingly accepted and chugged a 1l Sprite, taking very few breaks in between.

After acing the challenge, the car guard comically shared that he would use the money he won to buy "half a chicken at the fisheries."

Watch the video below:

Sprite challenge humours the internet

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express laughter at Keenan taking on the Sprite challenge, while others shared they thought the determined man deserved more money for his efforts.

@_pabi27 wrote with a laugh:

"You guys started the video perfectly. It took me out immediately before watching the rest."

@lizzayin_888 added in the comment section:

"He won this challenge! Many people couldn’t even do the challenge with a 500ml. He had a whole 1l."

The clip humoured @tristan.bouwer___, who said:

"That’s actually really impressive."

@eden_mlrd13 told the online community:

"I wouldn't even drink two glasses of Sprite without being full."

@pappa_lawrie stated to the TikTokker:

"He deserves more than R50 for this."

@jayy_da_goattt said in the comments:

"Keenan is my spirit animal."

