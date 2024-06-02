A hungry woman in a TikTok video showed people that she had a very big appetite when she got her hands on a popular food

The lady shared a vlog after recording herself scoffing down a massive portion of kotas, a beloved kasi food

Online users were in awe as they watched the woman who happily wolfed down the big meal with ease

A woman in a TikTok video showed people she can put away a lot of food. In a video, she experimented to see if she could eat more than one kotas she could eat.

A TikTok video shows a woman eating more than one kota and peeps had jokes. Image: @yourdadisinlovewithwest

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the woman's appetite left online users floored. People shared their thoughts after seeing the woman eat a meal with so much vigour.

Woman eats kotas like snack

In a TikTok video by @yourdadisinlovewithwest, a woman showed people she could eat two kotas in one sitting. She devoured the kasi food, which is known for being dense and greasy like it was nothing.

The lady completed the eating challenge without much of a struggle. Watch the video below:

SA amazed by woman's appetite

People commented on the video expressing shock over how she easily ate two full portions of kotas. Online users were shocked that she could easily down a loaf of bread after eating the kasi food. Read comments by netizens below:

Ntando Ntamo was amused:

"Aikhona grootmane."

ThatVendaNigga said:

"Kota date isn’t gonna work here."

user9537642329 wrote:

"As a gent I can't even finish one."

slindo joked:

"You washed it down with a fruit juice so it’s healthy."

sunshine.in.my.world laughed:

"Mos wena you ate a whole loaf of bread."

T commented:

"After one kota I won't be hungry until the next day."

Lethu wrote:

"Just to bambisa nje."

Limpopo man faces RocoMamas' 24 wings challenge

Briefly News previously reported that a man from Limpopo recently hopped on RocoMamas' notorious spicy wings challenge.

The challenge involves wolfing down 24 hot wings with a side of chilli cheese sauce chips within 45 minutes.

For those who conquer the challenge within the timeframe, the meal is free. But for those who succumb to the fiery taste, they have to pay R240.

Source: Briefly News