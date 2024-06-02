Woman Eats Multiple Kotas in 1 Sitting, TikTok Video Amuses SA
- A hungry woman in a TikTok video showed people that she had a very big appetite when she got her hands on a popular food
- The lady shared a vlog after recording herself scoffing down a massive portion of kotas, a beloved kasi food
- Online users were in awe as they watched the woman who happily wolfed down the big meal with ease
A woman in a TikTok video showed people she can put away a lot of food. In a video, she experimented to see if she could eat more than one kotas she could eat.
The TikTok video of the woman's appetite left online users floored. People shared their thoughts after seeing the woman eat a meal with so much vigour.
Woman eats kotas like snack
In a TikTok video by @yourdadisinlovewithwest, a woman showed people she could eat two kotas in one sitting. She devoured the kasi food, which is known for being dense and greasy like it was nothing.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The lady completed the eating challenge without much of a struggle. Watch the video below:
SA amazed by woman's appetite
People commented on the video expressing shock over how she easily ate two full portions of kotas. Online users were shocked that she could easily down a loaf of bread after eating the kasi food. Read comments by netizens below:
Ntando Ntamo was amused:
"Aikhona grootmane."
ThatVendaNigga said:
"Kota date isn’t gonna work here."
user9537642329 wrote:
"As a gent I can't even finish one."
slindo joked:
"You washed it down with a fruit juice so it’s healthy."
sunshine.in.my.world laughed:
"Mos wena you ate a whole loaf of bread."
T commented:
"After one kota I won't be hungry until the next day."
Lethu wrote:
"Just to bambisa nje."
Limpopo man faces RocoMamas' 24 wings challenge
Briefly News previously reported that a man from Limpopo recently hopped on RocoMamas' notorious spicy wings challenge.
The challenge involves wolfing down 24 hot wings with a side of chilli cheese sauce chips within 45 minutes.
For those who conquer the challenge within the timeframe, the meal is free. But for those who succumb to the fiery taste, they have to pay R240.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za