A gentleman took to social media to show off how much of a cheapskate he is, and many could relate.

A student showed off his cheapskate ways in a TikTok video. Image: @libongwe_mduzulwana

Source: TikTok

Student claims to be a cheapskate and refuses to pay R20 for a cold drink on campus

TikTok user @libongwe_mduzulwana shared a video on TikTok where he revealed that he was cheapskate. The student refused to pay R20 for a cold drink on campus, saying:

"Being a cheapskate part one, when you are at campus, and now you can't buy 500ml drink with your R20 cause you know you can buy 2litter Twizza with it in town," he explained in his video.

The clip amused many, and some could relate to the young man. It became a hit on video platforms, gathering many views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Netizens can relate

The gent's clip entertained many people, who rushed to the comments section to share their experiences, while others simply cracked jokes.

Beariana shared:

"I didn’t eat on campus today cause small fries are R30 on campus, but R13 at Central, and 2L coke is R15 at the spaza when I bring my returnable bottle! I’ll never buy anything on campus again."

Rinae said:

"You’re just smart with your money."

Tumi expressed:

"The food at south is mad expensive."

MaBee added:

"One thing about NMU tuckshop as expensive as the registration."

RealSimz0 wrote:

"Relatable content."

Lukhanyo shared

"That’s not being a cheapskate, that’s being financially smart."

