A TikTok video of a "broke" university student showing the food she survives on sparked controversy

Social media users questioned the authenticity of the student's financial struggle after the lavish meal display

A debate followed in the comments about what really constitutes being broke while pursuing a tertiary education

A university student in Bloemfontein posted a video montage of her meals. Image: @lethumachanyana

Source: UGC

Getting through varsity years is no joke. A broke student took to TikTok to show meals that she's been living off.

But instead of the expected two-minute noodles and budget-friendly bites, she flaunted mouthwatering fast food feasts.

Video of struggling student shocks TikTokkers

The clip posted by @lethumachanyana gained traction with thousands of views. It left viewers scratching their heads and wondering if the young lady was struggling financially or indirectly trolling.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

See the post below:

What does broke mean?

Enter the age-old debate: what does it truly mean to be broke? Many TikTok users said being a broke student equates to surviving on cheap and basic food staples such as Morvite porridge.

See some comments below:

@sanelenombasa mentioned:

"Maybe broke has a different meaning now. "

@sena stated:

"Haibo wena rich kid. "

@zeenatdalwai shared:

"I went to UWC. Broke was usually a R10 rand slice of pizza from the student Cafe or a pie and jive combo from B block. "

@Karenpienaar wrote:

"Oh no, you are not broke! Two-minute noodles is broke. "

@Abby005 mentioned:

"What kinda broke is this and how can I become like that? "

@Boiiflexxza posted:

"My sister you don't know pap Morvite. Wena you are not broke. "

@lolah joked:

"This one came to show us she has a blesser. "

@ShilohSchroeder said:

"Yeah, my definition of broke is something else. "

Broke students show bad res conditions

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that university life is hard, especially for kids living in res, who are known for having extra struggles with not having food.

These students do what they must to make ends meet and continue their studies. We look at two broke students who touched South Africa's hearts and one university that concerned netizens with its res living conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News