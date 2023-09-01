One TikTok creator tried a new fast food joint by Woolworths, and the dishes got lots of attention

Many people enjoyed seeing what two people were able to try at the restaurant called Now Now in Johannesburg

Viewers who watched the video thought the restaurant spot looked appetising, like other Woolworths food items

People love Woolworths, and now the supermarket has a fast food place. One TikTokker wanted to let people know whether the food tasted good.

A TikTok video shows a Woolworths fast food place called Now Now in Sandton, and many were eager to try it. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of their food review in Sandton received over 15,000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who shared their opinions after seeing what Now Now looked like.

Woolworths' fast food place impresses TikTokker

A foodie on TikTok @thefoodieinscrubs showed people that they can buy Woolworths fast food. In the video, they tried Woolworths spicy wings chicken wrap, a hake burger and potato wedges.

Watch the video below:

Online users convinced to try Woolworths fast food

Many people expressed that they can't wait for more locations to open. Other people admitted that Woolworths is the store they are always keen to buy from them.

Nei said:

"They are fighting our pockets…going now now."

Thabiso Kgabung wrote:

"Woolies is out of this world."

Kimberley added:

"Ooo this looks good, never would’ve gone for a hake burger but this makes me wanna try it."

Chane commented:

"Woolies will be the death of me."

Yaboynoodles remarked:

"I need to try this ."

Woolworths has Mzansi in a chokehold

Many people always appreciate the Woolworths bargain. One woman should be where they can get cheaper Woolworths cakes; she was a viral hit.

"Only plug that matters": Man shares Woolies deal of 4 drinks, peeps grateful

Briefly News previously reported that a Woolworths shopper wanted people to know that there was a special available. The creator posted a video recommending people buy boxed wines on special.

The video of the Woolworths special received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought the bargain was worth the money.

@konatantcash showed people that they can buy Woolworths wine for much cheaper. The man wrote that one carton of the alcoholic beverage would cost R49, and four cartons would cost R110.

