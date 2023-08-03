A gorgeous hun was taken aback when she realised how much Woolworth's charged her for one packet of chicken

The woman could not believe that she had to pay more than R4000 for a single whole chicken

Netizens were more puzzled that she missed the part where she was charged that much money for the chicken

This woman unleashed colourful words after realising she paid over R4K for a Woolies chicken.

Source: TikTok

A woman was gobsmacked when she spent over R4000 on one roasted chicken at Woolies!

The woman could not believe that she paid that much money and netizens couldn't believe she could afford not to see that she spent that much for one chicken.

A woman pays over R4000 for chicken from Woolworths

TikTokker @kirby.cooper shared her shocking receipt in a TikTok video that was viewed 889K times.

In the video, the Australian woman cannot believe it and points to the slip in disbelief. She then exclaims that Woolworths charged her R4000 for a roasted chicken. She then lets a few colourful words fly while her partner laughs uncontrollably in the background.

Inflation has resulted in food prices increasing globally and locally. This has caused a strain on people's pockets as they struggle with rising food prices. However, Mail & Guardian reported that food inflation in Mzansi dropped from 14.3% in April to 12.3% in May.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were in disbelief that the woman missed the chicken price

Netizens Who saw the video were stunned that the woman completely missed the high price she paid for the chicken.

Majesta07 said:

I hope to one day be in the financial position to not notice that my grocery bill is $300 higher than it should be."

Jewel asked:

"Just curious: did you pay the bill and only realised the error when you got home?"

Moniquetakerei added:

"I wish I could just pay for groceries and not notice the $336 chook in the store."

Chicken_choker commented:

"Sounds like you bought a cooked golden goose."

Nickname remarked:

"It was to serve King Charles but you luckily got it. Enjoy."

