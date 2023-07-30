A kind content creator fulfilled a young girl's shopping dream at a South African grocery store

He offered to pay for whatever she could grab in 30 seconds, and she eagerly filled her basket with her favourite items

The heartwarming TikTok video gave Mzansi people warm feelings, and many admired the man's generosity

A video of a young girl sprinting at a grocery store. Image: @weareallinentertainment

A generous man stepped forward to make a young girl's grocery shopping dream come true.

Man's random act of kindness takes social media by storm

The heartwarming incident unfolded at a supermarket, where the girl was seen eyeing her favourite items.

The kind stranger offered to pay for whatever she could place in her basket in just 30 seconds. With a mix of surprise and excitement, the girl swiftly embarked on her timed shopping spree, filling her basket with her most cherished treats and toys.

SA man's generous offer inspires TikTok users

The heartwarming TikTok video posted by @weareallinentertainment inspired others to spread acts of kindness.

Many viewers loved that the girl focused on the childish items that she wanted, including a doll.

Watch the video below:

Netizens ask generous man to pay for their groceries

@nombusodlamini commented:

"Got stressed for minutes there thinking she’ll go for meat and rice. So glad she got exactly what she wanted."

@weluv_steph wrote:

"It takes me 30seconds to start sprinting."

@kayswanepoel2 commented:

"I would’ve sprinted to the Barbies."

@ministerhappiness79 asked:

"Bathong where do I get this people? Aowa di game txe so ka di rata."

@rabbit_cheeks1 suggested:

"Come to Rosebank on Saturday, I'll be there, waiting in my favourite isle at Checkers. "

@gazzygoo1970 mentioned:

"Shame. She wasn't greedy. Bless her."

@mantoashabanguposted:

"Wow, I wish I could come across you guys in the store."

@sunlight_f.boys added:

"Wow! That's my baby, she was so happy to grab some stuff she likes."

