Kind Man Offers To Pay for Girl’s Items at Grocery Store, Gives Her 30 Seconds To Fill Basket in Viral Video
- A kind content creator fulfilled a young girl's shopping dream at a South African grocery store
- He offered to pay for whatever she could grab in 30 seconds, and she eagerly filled her basket with her favourite items
- The heartwarming TikTok video gave Mzansi people warm feelings, and many admired the man's generosity
A generous man stepped forward to make a young girl's grocery shopping dream come true.
Man's random act of kindness takes social media by storm
The heartwarming incident unfolded at a supermarket, where the girl was seen eyeing her favourite items.
The kind stranger offered to pay for whatever she could place in her basket in just 30 seconds. With a mix of surprise and excitement, the girl swiftly embarked on her timed shopping spree, filling her basket with her most cherished treats and toys.
SA man's generous offer inspires TikTok users
The heartwarming TikTok video posted by @weareallinentertainment inspired others to spread acts of kindness.
Many viewers loved that the girl focused on the childish items that she wanted, including a doll.
Watch the video below:
Netizens ask generous man to pay for their groceries
@nombusodlamini commented:
"Got stressed for minutes there thinking she’ll go for meat and rice. So glad she got exactly what she wanted."
@weluv_steph wrote:
"It takes me 30seconds to start sprinting."
@kayswanepoel2 commented:
"I would’ve sprinted to the Barbies."
@ministerhappiness79 asked:
"Bathong where do I get this people? Aowa di game txe so ka di rata."
@rabbit_cheeks1 suggested:
"Come to Rosebank on Saturday, I'll be there, waiting in my favourite isle at Checkers. "
@gazzygoo1970 mentioned:
"Shame. She wasn't greedy. Bless her."
@mantoashabanguposted:
"Wow, I wish I could come across you guys in the store."
@sunlight_f.boys added:
"Wow! That's my baby, she was so happy to grab some stuff she likes."
R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused, lady clowned over shopping choices
In another article, Briefly News reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.
The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments.
