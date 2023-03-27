A video of a Nigerian man who tried to pick different items in a supermarket after he was given 30 seconds went viral

The man attempting to get the free items was helped by the Good Samaritan pushing his cart

Many Nigerians who watched his video of him trying to make the best use of the time said they would have performed better

A young Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, who always creates videos around helping strangers, interacted with a shopper in a supermarket.

In a video, he tasked the man to pick whatever he wanted within 30 seconds. He said he would pay for the items he got.

Man picks what he wants

When the timer started, the man rushed towards different shelves in the supermarket.

The way he calmly picked the things he wanted had many people saying he was intentional about his choices despite the fact they were free.

Watch the video below:

The video gathered over 1000 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Flowjoe said:

"Nah, rich man ooo if you go jam person like me, by the time I lift two generator you go shout!"

@Malachi Ike said:

"I like the fact that he went for the things he needed rather than being greedy."

@felice: said:

"He was being gentle. My two hands and mouth would have been doing the work by."

@architectabel said:

"Sha no go do am for person wey dey closer to electronics."

@LYING AHH HŒS said:

"People are sleeping on this. Why run around when I can pack everything on the spot there and resell them later."

@I no send your daddy said

"Baba too slow abegg."

@Temilolu: said:

"Funny enough, nah one product I go dey pack nah to go dey sell m for my village. Your eyes go clear say nah pako you bring."

@Larryking said:

"If I no carry five TV, make I no wetin cos am."

