Any parent knows the moment when your little one's non-stop crying is enough to give you a headache

Twitter user @Mhayise found the perfect solution when his tiny tot decided to throw a tantrum

Social media parents found the picture so relatable and commented that they had resorted to the same measures from time to time

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Parenting is the most challenging journey you will ever undertake. Nothing in this world is more beautiful or exhausting than becoming a parent. And sometimes, when your little one has a mental breakdown, you wish you could have a turn too.

Mzansi loves a dad who cries along with his baby. Image: @Mhayise Source: Twitter

Source: TikTok

One father decided enough was enough. In a tweet by @Mhayise, the probably exhausted dad is seen whining beside his baby.

Dad's "groundbreaking" parenting advice was too relatable

Every parent in Mzansi felt this photo in their soul. Too many people have been at the mercy of a screaming toddler, not knowing how to settle them down. The worst is when they won't stop crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

So poor @Mhayise did the only thing he could. The caption read:

"Groundbreaking parantal advice."

See the picture here:

Mzansi parents are here for giving babies taste of their own medicine

The comments were flooded with amused people. Knowing that the baby was still safe in daddy's arms, many were ready to chime in.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@ohzxma said this is her go-to move:

"I always do this."

@Nkekocm had a story to tell

"The other day, I was driving with my nine month old nephew. He was crying because he hates being strapped in the car seat. I started wailing and 'crying' at the top of my voice. Lil boy was never ready. He was stunned."

@Miss_Hlu said it doesn't always work:

"I use to do this to my daughter. She would pause and look at me then continue crying."

@clivesimpkins had some tips:

"That works so well with supermarket tantrums. Stand and encourage them, clap, say 'louder'. The mystification stops them dead in their tracks."

Video of cute chubby baby makes people warm and fuzzy, gets 7.8 million views: "Bet rolls smell like baby powder"

From one not-so-happy baby to a very happy tiny tot. Briefly News got all warm and fuzzy in a report about a little chubby girl who became a viral sensation.

The cute baby stole Mzansi's heart by being her adorable little self and walking around. She made people want to have a baby.

Over 7.8 million people were swooning all over the adorable toddler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News