A woman shared how she had to fight depression after giving birth to a still-born baby

In a heartwarming account, the resilient woman bravely shared her journey of turning grief into purpose by starting a business

Netizens flocked to the comment section to praise her for overcoming her grief and finding purpose

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman shares the story of losing her child but finding the strength to overcome her grief. Images: FirstLady VickyOlubukola Afolayan Folowosele/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This inspirational woman took to social media to share how she overcame grief and decided to open a business.

Woman shares her inspiring journey of triumph

Vicky Afolayan shared her inspiring story of how she fought depression on the Facebook group called Woman with Her Own Money. After losing her baby, she completely withdrew herself from life. Amidst her pain and doubts, fate had a different plan. After retiring from social circles, she reflected on how she could overcome her grief.

Woman opens up a business to find her purpose

Two years later, she picked herself up and started her own company, selling affordable school bags and shoes. She decided to showcase her products and her story through a live video on Facebook. What followed was beyond her wildest dreams. Women from all walks of life rallied around her with unwavering support.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to ladies' inspiring story

Fuelled by newfound strength, she continued her journey of self-discovery, turning to TikTok to share more videos and connect with her community on Facebook.

Netizens flood the comment section to share views:

@Sherifat Ayoade commented:

"Your bags are beautiful. Where is your base?"

@Oluwatoyosi Racheal Makinde said:

"Lovely bags, can I get it in Lagos."

@Atum Nancy commented:

"Lovely bags, how do I get them."

@Esther Offisong said:

"That was very informative and encouraging. More sales in your business."

@Iyabo Halimat Sule commented:

"Nice bags."

@Okoye Uche said:

"Success is yours, dear. More money to your business."

Customers rave about Mpumalanga gogo’s bakery: “I know this hardworking lady, the best bread I’ve ever had!”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Mpumalanga gogo's bakery winning hearts with its affordable and mouthwatering bread.

Her baked goods are earning rave reviews from satisfied customers who love her low prices and peeps from.

Mzansi flocked to the comment section to praise the granny for all her hard work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News